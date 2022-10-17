ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
broomfieldenterprise.com

Boys soccer: Legacy and Niwot celebrate league titles ahead of postseason

WESTMINSTER — Legacy goalkeeper Wesley Hempelmann and Niwot coach Stephen Dimit seemed to have developed a close bond while recently with the Broomfield Soccer Club. Seven miles apart Thursday night, they were crowned league champs. Their kudos to each other came from afar. Dimit’s Cougars won at Riverdale Ridge...
NIWOT, CO
Colorado Jill

World Record Set at Colorado State Park

Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

Boulder’s Kiki Vaughn, Erie’s Kraus headline finishes at regional cross country in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN — Thursday’s Class 5A and Class 3A Region 3 cross country races featured a few pleasant surprises from local runners. Perhaps most notably, Boulder High junior Kiki Vaughn finished second at 18 minutes, 33.9 seconds to help her Panthers place first (61 points) in the 5A girls team race. Boulder, along with second-place Fairview, third-place Denver East and fourth-place Broomfield, is now headed to Colorado Springs for the state championships on Oct. 29.
BOULDER, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park says goodbye to a legend

On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
ESTES PARK, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO

