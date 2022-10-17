Read full article on original website
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendationsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boys soccer: Legacy and Niwot celebrate league titles ahead of postseason
WESTMINSTER — Legacy goalkeeper Wesley Hempelmann and Niwot coach Stephen Dimit seemed to have developed a close bond while recently with the Broomfield Soccer Club. Seven miles apart Thursday night, they were crowned league champs. Their kudos to each other came from afar. Dimit’s Cougars won at Riverdale Ridge...
Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boulder’s Kiki Vaughn, Erie’s Kraus headline finishes at regional cross country in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN — Thursday’s Class 5A and Class 3A Region 3 cross country races featured a few pleasant surprises from local runners. Perhaps most notably, Boulder High junior Kiki Vaughn finished second at 18 minutes, 33.9 seconds to help her Panthers place first (61 points) in the 5A girls team race. Boulder, along with second-place Fairview, third-place Denver East and fourth-place Broomfield, is now headed to Colorado Springs for the state championships on Oct. 29.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
Denver restaurant ranks ‘Best of the Best’ in US
Tripadvisor just named a metro Denver restaurant as one of the "Best of the Best" in the United States for 2022.
Dependable Cleaners holds 41st Coats for Colorado drive
Just in time for colder weather, FOX31 is holding a Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park says goodbye to a legend
On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boulder Bookshelf: Debut horror novel by Boulder’s brothers Query full of chills and wonder
It’s a solidly American dream: Having made it in the Big City, it’s time to bow out of the rat race and move to the country, mountains or desert, where distractions are fewer, the air is fresh and life is, well, simpler. But countless are those couples or...
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
Denver Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Here’s when Denver could see a hard freeze
Colder weather is on the way for the Denver metro area. After warm temperatures in the 70s, a cool down will arrive next week.
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
