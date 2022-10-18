Job: Newswriter / Newscast producer

ABC 7 Chicago is looking to hire a staff Newswriter/Newscast Producer to join Chicago's news leader. Do you have the ability to write stories and produce newscasts with emotional and visual impact in a collaborative and innovative newsroom? Candidates must be great writers and storytellers who also understand the role that digital, streaming and social media play in reaching viewers and creating high-impact content. ABC 7 is focused on owning big story coverage and serving a diverse audience in the third largest market in the country, and we are looking for people to help us make that happen every day.

-Write and produce for newscasts as assigned

-Edit video, build graphics and booth newscasts

-Work with reporters, editors, directors, and others to shape stories and newscasts

-Min of 2 years' experience

-Must be a self-starter, have great news judgment, thrive on breaking news and deadline pressure.

-Efficient and excellent writer.

-Organized, collaborative and good at managing people and resources.

-Must have an eye for impact, relevance and moments that connect with viewers.

-Effectively use social media to gather and distribute news.

-Must be willing to work overnights and weekends

-Knowledge of Dalet, non-linear editing, and Ross XPression

-Bachelor's degree

Flex Type On-Site

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

-This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10028668 or use the link:

-Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

