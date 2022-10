KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team travels to Knoxville to play in the ITA Regionals from Oct. 19-24. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team travels to Knoxville to play in the ITA Regionals from Oct. 19-24. Junior Emmeline Polevoi led the Colonels at the Universal Tennis College Circuit, as she earned runner-up in the singles finals, and she made the doubles semifinals with junior Daniela Hernandez. Freshman Sasha Parkhomenko will play in her first collegiate matches of her career for the Maroon and White.

