Campbell County divorces through Oct. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Dee...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Burglary, Oct. 19, Conestoga Drive, GPD. Around $12,000 in items including a refrigerator,...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 20
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
City passes ordinance amending shoplifting penalties
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An ordinance adding jail time as a potential punishment for repeat shoplifting offenders has passed its third and final reading by the Gillette City Council. Passed with a unanimous vote during the council’s Oct. 18 meeting, the ordinance gives the Municipal Court authority to sentence individuals...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County Health settles with Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for Close to Home hospice building
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health will buy the Close to Home hospice building from Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation for $3.5 million. The purchase will provide Northeast Wyoming Community Health Foundation the working capital to develop a model for hospice care aligning with its vision without the hospital incurring further losses, a Thursday press release states.
Committee decides to stop holding Donkey Creek Festival
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”
PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/10/22–10/16/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Approved master plan to add over 70 miles of new pathways in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A plan recently accepted by the Gillette City Council will lead to the eventual construction of more than 70 miles of additional pathways for pedestrians, runners, and cyclists. The new pathways were recommended by the newly-completed $161,000 Gillette Pathways Master Plan compiled on input gathered in-person...
