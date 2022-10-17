GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO