2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
ksl.com
'Havoc and chaos': With eye on Big 12, BYU basketball has new defensive philosophy
PROVO — At some point during the offseason, Trey Stewart turned to Fousseyni Traore and noted that the duo were about one third of the men's basketball roster at BYU. At the time, Trevin Knell — the longest tenured player with the program — had undergone offseason shoulder surgery that will likely keep him unavailable until January. That meant that Stewart, Traore, Atiki Ally Atiki, Spencer Johnson and Gideon George, who spent part of the offseason contemplating a potential NBA future, were all that were left before the program rebuilt around three Division I transfers, seven freshmen and two more transfers from junior college or Division II programs.
ksl.com
Far from home: 4-star Tausili Akana blossoming into one of nation's best
LEHI — If Tausili Akana played with a little extra motor during Skyridge's 37-0 win last week over American Fork, consider for whom the massive edge presence was putting on a show for with his team-high 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the shutout that capped the Falcons' 9-1 regular season.
ksl.com
Is Utah better served to be a pass-heavy team with Cam Rising under center?
SALT LAKE CITY — As Cam Rising made his way to the postgame press conference on Saturday, he was greeted with a chorus of heavy cheers from outside the room as he walked up to the podium in front of a smattering of local and national media that was ready to ask him about his performance that night.
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
kslsports.com
SI Report: More Details Revealed About Alleged NIL Tampering Of Utah Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – Over the summer allegations swirled about possible NIL Collective tampering with a Utah football player by another school. Not much came of it other than being a rumor with some legs at the time, but Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan recently sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to give some details into what happened.
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
ksl.com
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Which university is Utah’s best?
Best colleges in the U.S.: New Wallet Hub study ranks the best college in the U.S. and Utah.
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
kslnewsradio.com
Young Utah skier takes the big screen in new Warren Miller film
SALT LAKE CITY — Warren Miller ski films encapsulate the world of legendary mountains and risky runs. Every athlete featured on the screen is portrayed with a sense of grit and bravery. Now, a young Utah skier has been added to the roster of athletes highlighted in Miller films.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
ksl.com
Utah's top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI — The abduction of a child is a parent's nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes "could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That's why the state reinstated a program that helps...
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
Park City ranked 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., study says
Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.
ksl.com
Man suspected in Utah serial robberies arrested in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado police on Monday arrested a man on suspicion of committing a series of robberies along the Wasatch Front in August and September. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office. Hagans was detained by the Greenwood Village Police Department with assistance from FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
