Provo, UT

ksl.com

'Havoc and chaos': With eye on Big 12, BYU basketball has new defensive philosophy

PROVO — At some point during the offseason, Trey Stewart turned to Fousseyni Traore and noted that the duo were about one third of the men's basketball roster at BYU. At the time, Trevin Knell — the longest tenured player with the program — had undergone offseason shoulder surgery that will likely keep him unavailable until January. That meant that Stewart, Traore, Atiki Ally Atiki, Spencer Johnson and Gideon George, who spent part of the offseason contemplating a potential NBA future, were all that were left before the program rebuilt around three Division I transfers, seven freshmen and two more transfers from junior college or Division II programs.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Far from home: 4-star Tausili Akana blossoming into one of nation's best

LEHI — If Tausili Akana played with a little extra motor during Skyridge's 37-0 win last week over American Fork, consider for whom the massive edge presence was putting on a show for with his team-high 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the shutout that capped the Falcons' 9-1 regular season.
LEHI, UT
247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building

SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Man suspected in Utah serial robberies arrested in Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado police on Monday arrested a man on suspicion of committing a series of robberies along the Wasatch Front in August and September. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office. Hagans was detained by the Greenwood Village Police Department with assistance from FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT

