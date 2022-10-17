ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adding Employees is Topic of Jered Sobel-Led Webinar at RVDA Con/Expo

RV Sales and Management Trainer Jered Sobel will offer strategies for getting new employees onboard and up to speed in an efficient manner during a workshop in the fixed operations education track at the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Beginning at 10:00 a.m....
