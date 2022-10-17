Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
rv-pro.com
Adding Employees is Topic of Jered Sobel-Led Webinar at RVDA Con/Expo
RV Sales and Management Trainer Jered Sobel will offer strategies for getting new employees onboard and up to speed in an efficient manner during a workshop in the fixed operations education track at the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Beginning at 10:00 a.m....
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
963kklz.com
Where Vegas Ranks In List Of ‘Best’ Places To Celebrate Halloween
A list just came out of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year. And three places in Clark County landed in the top ten! The study is the ninth of its kind by SmartAsset, an online resource that provides consumer-focus financial information. The test measured 146 cities in the United States across ten metrics. The study measured Halloween festiveness, safety, weather and family-friendliness.
Fox5 KVVU
Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price. The owner of the store David Lee said even selling items at a cheaper price putting a sale tag on most of his items, business is slower than ever.
KDWN
Smith’s Owner To Buy Albertson’s, Vons — What Does It Mean For You?
Las Vegas residents may soon find that their shopping choices are extremely limited, as the two largest grocery store chains in the United States, Kroger, owner of Smith’s and Albertson’s, owner of Vons, have announced their plans to merge. The blockbuster deal is valued at nearly $25 billion.
GovExec.com
New ‘More Flexible’ TSA Screening Systems Debut in Las Vegas
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday that it unveiled new baggage screening technology for smaller airports, designed specifically for the Transportation and Security Administration to implement where conventional security systems cannot fit. The baggage scanning system, named the Reduced Form Factor-Computed Tomography, was developed in a joint effort...
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas street named for former Nevada lawmaker and community leader
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will name a stretch of road after a former Nevada assemblyman and community leader. City council members voted unanimously on Wednesday to rename a portion of Sunny Place in the central valley "Harvey Munford Street." The section of Sunny Place...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down
Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
localadventurer.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas – What You Need to Know
Gilcrease Orchard is a favorite spot for locals to pick up fresh produce throughout the year, but the most popular time to visit the farm is during pumpkin season. Not only do people visit to pick pumpkins but also to get apple cider and apple cider donuts. Thank you Travel...
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
vegas24seven.com
The District at Green Valley Ranch Hosts ‘A Night Out’ to Benefit Dress For Success of Southern Nevada
The District at Green Valley Ranch Hosts ‘A Night Out’ to Benefit Dress For Success of Southern Nevada. The District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting a special shopping night, ‘A Night Out,’ to bring awareness to and benefit Dress for Success (DFS) Southern Nevada, the local affiliate of the leading global nonprofit employment resource for women, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 5:30-8 p.m.
vegas24seven.com
Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas To Host Cannabis Agent Appreciation Event, Oct. 21
(Photo Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS TO HOST CANNABIS AGENT APPRECIATION EVENT, FRIDAY, OCT. 21. To show appreciation for Las Vegas’ local cannabis agents, Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas invites guests to an exclusive DJ event on the third Friday of each month sponsored by Sip Elixirs. The lively bar known for its curated selection of local craft brews, imaginative cocktails, classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance invites cannabis agents to enjoy live music by DJ Matt Lucio as well as an all-vinyl set by DJ Cat Stro. In addition, cannabis professionals presenting their agent cards can enjoy 20 free game tokens during the event.
knpr
Buy or sell? Nevada's hot housing market cools down for fall
Home prices in Southern Nevada are holding steady after sliding for three straight months. Las Vegas Realtors reports the median home price in Southern Nevada sits around $450,000. That’s down about $30,000 compared to May. And at the end of September, more than 10,000 homes, condos and townhomes were listed for sale without any sort of offer.
These are the Costco Locations with the Worst Parking
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
The Biggest Las Vegas Strip Project Isn't What You Think it Is
When Elon Musk said he planned to connect the entire city of Las Vegas by putting a network of self-driving Teslas (TSLA) under the Las Vegas Strip, the idea was met with skepticism. To be fair, the entire concept of Boring Co., Musk's futuristic high-speed tunneling project, has always fallen...
NEW: COVID-19 cases rise 20% in Clark County; list of variants expands
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Clark County and across the state, but levels remain low and hospitalizations have dropped.
pvtimes.com
Two green card holders in Nye County were wrongly issued mail-in ballots. Here’s how it may have happened.
A 77-year-old man who renewed his license at the Pahrump Department of Motor Vehicles in August claims he was mistakenly registered to vote and ultimately received a mail-in ballot to cast votes in Nye County’s upcoming general election, even though he reportedly informed local officials that he is a Canadian citizen and ineligible to participate in U.S. elections.
Fast Casual
Farmer Boys growing in Nevada
Farmer Boys, a Southern California-based fast casual burger joint, is opening its second location in Henderson, Nevada, at 3431 St. Rose Pkwy. It will be the first unit to feature a longer drive-thru line and parking for digital orders. The interior also includes enhanced off-premise pickup areas, according to Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys.
Comments / 0