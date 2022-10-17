ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa

ALCOA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa. Video courtesy of WATE-TV. Likely the top game in the state of Tennessee on this night. The number one team in 2A vs. the number one team in 3A.
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
Student charged with bringing gun to Brainerd High School

Hamilton County, Tenn. — A school resource deputy (SRD) discovered a student had brought a gun to Brainerd High School, Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says they located the student and brought him into the administrative offices, where investigators discovered the student...
Vehicle fire sparks house fire on Southernwood Drive

Reports showed a vehicle fire on Southernwood Drive around 8:22 PM Saturday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department tweeted from their page that a car fire in the driveway of a home spread to the residence. The home is located on the 1600 block of Southernwood Drive. No one was injured...
