WTVCFOX
Organization helps expectant mothers in Chattanooga amid high inflation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders are offering new resources for parents, as inflation takes a greater toll on families. Since 1957, Family Forward has been a source of help for families in need, with the goal of providing resources to expecting mothers below the poverty line. Joyce Jackson,...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland. Ringgold comes into this game winning 4 of their last 5. Ridgeland looking for their first win of the season.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Republic vs. Chattanooga Christian
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Republic vs. Chattanooga Christian. CCS started the night on a 7 game win streak.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson. This game to determine who will get the last playoff spot in Region 3 AAAA.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie. McCallie starts the night with a 6-2 record.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa
ALCOA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa. Video courtesy of WATE-TV. Likely the top game in the state of Tennessee on this night. The number one team in 2A vs. the number one team in 3A.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. East Hamilton. This game decides the winner of Region 3 AAAA in Tennessee high school football.
WTVCFOX
Semillas speaks about Hispanic experiences at Hamilton County School Board meeting
Supporters of Thurman and Semillas filled the Hamilton County School Board meeting room. While Semillas representatives did not address the board member by name their message was clear. The Co-Founder and Field Director of Semillas, Mo, addressed the Hamilton County School Board members Thursday evening. He calls for accountability in...
WTVCFOX
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
WTVCFOX
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
WTVCFOX
Student charged with bringing gun to Brainerd High School
Hamilton County, Tenn. — A school resource deputy (SRD) discovered a student had brought a gun to Brainerd High School, Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says they located the student and brought him into the administrative offices, where investigators discovered the student...
WTVCFOX
'No serious injuries' after car rear-ends school bus in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — No one was hurt when a car rear-ended a school bus in Bradley County Thursday morning, according to a release from Bradley County Schools. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Spring Place Road in Cleveland. Bradley County Schools says the bus was taking...
WTVCFOX
Could based emergency communications platforms helps dispatchers find someone quicker
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Carbyne is an emergency communications platform that offers multiple services for emergencies. Amir Elichai is the CEO and founder of Carbyne. He says he created this company seven years ago after he was robbed at a beach. Elichai tells us he wanted to create an...
WTVCFOX
Vehicle fire sparks house fire on Southernwood Drive
Reports showed a vehicle fire on Southernwood Drive around 8:22 PM Saturday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department tweeted from their page that a car fire in the driveway of a home spread to the residence. The home is located on the 1600 block of Southernwood Drive. No one was injured...
WTVCFOX
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
