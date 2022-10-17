Read full article on original website
Black-Woman-Owned Health Tech Startup Reaches Billion-Dollar Status
CEO and co-founder, Iman Abuzeid, achieved an impressive milestone when her company, Incredible Health, reached billion-dollar status after its latest round of funding. According to reports, the Black-owned health tech startup has a current valuation of up to $1.65 billion. Abuzeid is reportedly the fourth Black woman to ever have...
Blackstone Charitable Foundation Selects Morgan State University as 1 of 4 HBCUs to Benefit From $2M Commitment
The partnership is part of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher-ed institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities. LaunchPad’s campus-based programming and national network will provide students at Morgan, Bowie State University, North Carolina A&T University, and...
Black Firm Lendistry To Administer $200 Million In Pandemic Recovery Grants To Small And Micro-Businesses In New York
Lendistry, the only nationwide fintech CDFI and the only African-American-lead small business lending company, is helping small and micro-businesses in New York. The CDFI’s NY State Seed Funding Grant Program is administering $5,000-$25,000 grants to viable small and micro businesses, for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, and independent arts contractors that were established on September 1, 2018 or later.
Michelle Obama Announces New Obama Foundation Girls Opportunity Alliance Campaign to Inspire Everyone to Get Involved in Girls’ Education and Empowerment
Recently, in celebration of International Day of the Girl, former First Lady Michelle Obama announced that the Girls Opportunity Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation, is launching a new campaign. Get Her There is a global call to action to help educate and empower adolescent girls around the world...
