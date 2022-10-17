ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black-Woman-Owned Health Tech Startup Reaches Billion-Dollar Status

CEO and co-founder, Iman Abuzeid, achieved an impressive milestone when her company, Incredible Health, reached billion-dollar status after its latest round of funding. According to reports, the Black-owned health tech startup has a current valuation of up to $1.65 billion. Abuzeid is reportedly the fourth Black woman to ever have...
Black Enterprise

Blackstone Charitable Foundation Selects Morgan State University as 1 of 4 HBCUs to Benefit From $2M Commitment

The partnership is part of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation’s broader $40 million commitment to expand LaunchPad to higher-ed institutions that have a majority underrepresented population or are serving under-resourced communities. LaunchPad’s campus-based programming and national network will provide students at Morgan, Bowie State University, North Carolina A&T University, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Firm Lendistry To Administer $200 Million In Pandemic Recovery Grants To Small And Micro-Businesses In New York

Lendistry, the only nationwide fintech CDFI and the only African-American-lead small business lending company, is helping small and micro-businesses in New York. The CDFI’s NY State Seed Funding Grant Program is administering $5,000-$25,000 grants to viable small and micro businesses, for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, and independent arts contractors that were established on September 1, 2018 or later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy