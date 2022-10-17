Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
Boundaries for women physicians [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “I learned the hard way what can happen when physicians—especially women physicians—lack personal boundaries. Before hitting my low point, I had no boundaries. I had been raised to give, give, give, and, when times became tough, to give more by working harder. In medical school and training, we were taught to not have boundaries, but rather to do everything in the service of our patients who should always come first. Now I realize that we physicians must put ourselves first. We are hurting ourselves—and doing a disservice to our patients, colleagues, and families—when we put everyone and everything else before our own needs. After all, we are our most precious resource and must use that resource in the best way possible.”
psychologytoday.com
Getting Comfortable With the Discomfort of Hearing Loss
One of the reasons hearing loss is so frustrating is that it can't be controlled. Letting others know about one's hearing loss and asking them to assist can improve many listening situations. Adjusting what one can control, rather than focusing on frustration or anger, creates better communication. One of the...
KevinMD.com
We are lost and forgotten in the immensity, waiting in the shadows
We traverse parallel paths, you and I. Paths that intersect during times of stress, loss, and illness. Each of us searching for truth, understanding, and resolution. Our stories need to be heard, but in these trying times, we are but mere specks in the immensity of the corporate orb of health care which rolls and overpowers all in its path. Its hunger seems not to be satiated, its grasp ever stretching.
