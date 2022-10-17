LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead while another one was arrested after the pair started a fight on Oct. 16. Deputies said they were called to 20669 Highway 221 North around 11 p.m. where they found one person who had been stabbed. The man, later identified as Benjamin Derick Griffin, died from his injuries.

