Clinton, SC

One man was arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for law enforcement and leading them on a chase into Laurens on Wednesday. A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued, exiting the interstate and continuing into Laurens where he eventually stopped on South Harper Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after leading multiple agencies on a chase Wednesday night. According to investigators, a deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, the driver continued, exited the interstate, and continued into Laurens.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man ‘defended himself’ in Laurens Co. stabbing

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead while another one was arrested after the pair started a fight on Oct. 16. Deputies said they were called to 20669 Highway 221 North around 11 p.m. where they found one person who had been stabbed. The man, later identified as Benjamin Derick Griffin, died from his injuries.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man accused of carjacking, deputy-involved shooting

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County on Wednesday night. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:52 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Latham Street. When they arrived on scene, a suspect wanted on active warrants fled from the home.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County

Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood County double murder suspect denied bond

GREENWOOD S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood County magistrate judge denied bond for a man charged with killing two women in the summer of 2021 during a hearing on Wednesday. Cassius Broadwater was arrested in June after police say an argument between Broadwater and two women led to shots being fired. The victims were identified by the coroner as Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks and Kyndall Ayanna Curry.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

Mobile education center to fight drug addiction.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects. The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun. The victim’s home security system recorded...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility and to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg. Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

