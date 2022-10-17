Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golaurens.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing police with child in vehicle
One man was arrested on multiple charges after failing to stop for law enforcement and leading them on a chase into Laurens on Wednesday. A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued, exiting the interstate and continuing into Laurens where he eventually stopped on South Harper Street Extension.
DUI arrest following reckless driving traffic stop in Laurens
An arrest on a multitude of charges following a reckless driving traffic stop Wednesday night. Marijuana, multiple open beer cans, and an open liquor bottle found in vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Suspect had child in car during chase injuring Laurens officer, sheriff says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after leading multiple agencies on a chase Wednesday night. According to investigators, a deputy was on routine patrol on I-385 southbound when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, the driver continued, exited the interstate, and continued into Laurens.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man ‘defended himself’ in Laurens Co. stabbing
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead while another one was arrested after the pair started a fight on Oct. 16. Deputies said they were called to 20669 Highway 221 North around 11 p.m. where they found one person who had been stabbed. The man, later identified as Benjamin Derick Griffin, died from his injuries.
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff in Pickens Co.
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man accused of carjacking, deputy-involved shooting
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County on Wednesday night. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:52 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Latham Street. When they arrived on scene, a suspect wanted on active warrants fled from the home.
Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
FOX Carolina
Laurens police officer involved in crash after chase
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
FOX Carolina
Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood County double murder suspect denied bond
GREENWOOD S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood County magistrate judge denied bond for a man charged with killing two women in the summer of 2021 during a hearing on Wednesday. Cassius Broadwater was arrested in June after police say an argument between Broadwater and two women led to shots being fired. The victims were identified by the coroner as Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks and Kyndall Ayanna Curry.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg
Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
WIS-TV
Fairfield County home burglary suspects caught on video
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two burglary suspects. The office said the incident happened Monday, Oct. 17 when two women entered a residence on Broom Mill Rd. Items stolen included jewelry and a handgun. The victim’s home security system recorded...
DJJ: Disturbance led to youth damaging cars, property with hammers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says multiple youth at the facility assaulted a staff member and damaged property with hammers during a disturbance Tuesday morning. The agency said the incident began around 9 a.m. Tuesday at SCDJJ's Broad River Road Complex. Executive Director Eden...
FOX Carolina
Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. The BMW Group announced a new $1.7 billion investment to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility and to prepare for the production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg. Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Pickens County. Updated: 6 hours...
Pedestrian dies 3 days after crash in Spartanburg
A man died Thursday, three days after he was hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
Comments / 0