ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
The Independent

Trump and Kanye speak by phone and plan to have dinner amid antisemitism row

Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke on Monday as the pair face similar but unrelated accusations of antisemitism for their recent remarks about Jewish people.The two spoke over the phone after it was announced that the Grammy-winning yet troubled and controversial artist would purchase Parler, a right-wing social media site, according to Politico, which cited a source familiar with the call.Mr West apparently initiated the conversation and the two plan to meet in person for dinner in the near future, according to the news outlet. The rapper was banned from Twitter and Instagram after threatening to go “death...
TheDailyBeast

Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
Newsweek

After Kanye West News, Parler's CEO Calls October 17 'Ye Day'

Parler CEO George Farmer on Monday celebrated the news that hip-hop superstar Kanye West is planning to acquire the social media platform. He posted on Parler: "October 17th: Ye day." He later followed up with another parley—the term the platform uses for message posts—that read: "Pronoun mob 'outraged' over Ye...
Vibe

‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks

The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
BET

Kanye West Hands Out ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts To The Homeless Community

Kanye West has freely handed out his controversial White Lives Matter shirts in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood. According to Rolling Stone, a video posted by Ian Connor, an associate of West who is also a recognized stylist that has been accused of sexual assault by a least half-a-dozen women, shows West’s team giving away the shirts on Sunday night (Oct. 16).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Who Made Bippy Sad? Black Clown in Texas Threatened By Unknown Caller

Bippy, the clown of Bippy’s World, was not clowning around when she reported a disturbing voicemail she received from an unidentified caller. Bippy, who has been entertaining since 1992, does parties for children and any special events throughout Texas that require fun and excitement. KERA News reported in June about the entertainer’s visit to Uvalde following the tragic elementary school shooting, where she used her talents as a ministry to serve.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
16K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy