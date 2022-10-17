Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he reached out to Kanye West to express his concerns about the antisemitic tweet that led to the rapper's account being locked
Elon Musk says he had spoken to Kanye West about the musician's antisemitic tweet. West was reportedly locked out of his Twitter account after he posted the tweet. Musk tweeted on Tuesday, saying that he had expressed his concerns to West. Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West...
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Kanye West Buys MAGA Cesspit Parler After Getting Kicked Off Instagram and Twitter
Kanye West is buying the social media hellsite Parler after the rapper was kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, the platform’s parent company announced Monday. The troubled rapper appears to be framing the purchase as a means of defending right-wing free speech, with Parler itself having...
Bad Business: Kanye West Announces Plan To Purchase Conservative Social Media Site Parler, George Floyd Family Ponders Lawsuit
Kanye West continues to be given space to say a whole lot of nothing. Despite having recently appeared on NORE and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, the digital duo gave the sunken rap star yet another opportunity to spew his nonsense. Among the many ignorant comments Ye made during...
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
Trump and Kanye speak by phone and plan to have dinner amid antisemitism row
Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke on Monday as the pair face similar but unrelated accusations of antisemitism for their recent remarks about Jewish people.The two spoke over the phone after it was announced that the Grammy-winning yet troubled and controversial artist would purchase Parler, a right-wing social media site, according to Politico, which cited a source familiar with the call.Mr West apparently initiated the conversation and the two plan to meet in person for dinner in the near future, according to the news outlet. The rapper was banned from Twitter and Instagram after threatening to go “death...
Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
Kanye West says he plans to make Parler a social-media platform for people who were 'bullied by the thought police'
Kanye West said Parler would be for people who were restricted by other sites, per Bloomberg. The rapper said he knew it was time to buy his own site after getting booted off Twitter and Instagram. "They've already taken enough from me for differences of opinion," he added. Kanye West...
After Kanye West News, Parler's CEO Calls October 17 'Ye Day'
Parler CEO George Farmer on Monday celebrated the news that hip-hop superstar Kanye West is planning to acquire the social media platform. He posted on Parler: "October 17th: Ye day." He later followed up with another parley—the term the platform uses for message posts—that read: "Pronoun mob 'outraged' over Ye...
Candace Owens Rebuffs Notion That She Should Be Sued By George Floyd’s Family
Political commentator Candace Owens recently engaged in a heated argument on social media after some said she should be sued following her recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Owens took to Twitter to rebuff claims that she should be sued for “defaming” Floyd with her new documentary....
‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks
The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
BET
Kanye West Hands Out ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts To The Homeless Community
Kanye West has freely handed out his controversial White Lives Matter shirts in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood. According to Rolling Stone, a video posted by Ian Connor, an associate of West who is also a recognized stylist that has been accused of sexual assault by a least half-a-dozen women, shows West’s team giving away the shirts on Sunday night (Oct. 16).
Trump and Kanye West speak amid rapper’s antisemitic rants, acquisition of Parler
Former President Donald Trump spoke with Kanye West over the phone following the rapper’s decision to buy his own social media platform, a person familiar with the call told POLITICO. West placed the call, during which the two confirmed plans to have dinner though nothing is currently scheduled. The...
Beyond the Binary: Why Pronouns Matter. Black Public Media’s Be Heard! Campaign To Release Three Short Films on Gender Affirmation
Black Public Media (BPM) is going beyond the gender binary and weighing in on the pronoun debate with a short film series — part of its latest BE HEARD! social media campaign, which tackles pressing social issues. The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media...
N.O.R.E. Publicly Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family for Ye’s Comments On Drink Champs
Drink Champs podcast host, N.O.R.E., publicly apologized to the family of George Floyd for comments hip-hop artist Ye made about Floyd’s death. N.O.R.E., of the hip-hop group Capone-N-Noreaga (C-N-N), appeared on The Breakfast Club earlier this week to speak about the controversial episode that was posted over the weekend before being taken down.
Who Made Bippy Sad? Black Clown in Texas Threatened By Unknown Caller
Bippy, the clown of Bippy’s World, was not clowning around when she reported a disturbing voicemail she received from an unidentified caller. Bippy, who has been entertaining since 1992, does parties for children and any special events throughout Texas that require fun and excitement. KERA News reported in June about the entertainer’s visit to Uvalde following the tragic elementary school shooting, where she used her talents as a ministry to serve.
