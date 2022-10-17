ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

One person dies after crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Former Sheriff refused sobriety test at time of DUI arrest: Report

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this week refused a field sobriety test despite officers noting a strong odor of alcohol on him, according to an incident report. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt, 71, was charged with second...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Family, attorney demanding FBI publicly exonerate Timothy Taylor in Drexel case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a day with many emotional moments inside the Georgetown Country Judicial Center, there was another significant one outside the courtroom Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel's family embracing, and talking with for the first time, the parents of Timothy Taylor. Timothy's mother Joan Taylor speaking afterwards, saying...
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy