Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County
Chick-fil-A opened its newest location in the Cane Bay community Thursday morning. The post Chick-Fil-A Opens Cane Bay Location In Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
wpde.com
Third suspect in Peppertree Lane murder arrested in Mexico, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported the third suspect involved in the murder of one and injuries of two others was arrested in Mexico and extradited to South Carolina. Police say Anthony J. Williams-Dupree, 20, was apprehended in Mexico and turned over to...
SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
wpde.com
MBFD hosts first ever Public Safety Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department hosts the first-ever Public Safety Say at the Coastal Grand Mall. Fire and police departments from both Horry and Georgetown Counties showed off their vehicles And demonstrated their capabilities. A simulation taught people how to deal with kitchen and...
live5news.com
Savannah Highway crash cleared, crews responded to car fire
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Savannah Highway near Orleans Road that impacted Wednesday traffic in West Ashley is cleared. The Charleston Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:51 a.m. Crews arrived and put out that fire. During that time, witnesses in the area say cars...
wtoc.com
One person dies after crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police
Through an investigation, police said they identified Auquan Grier, 20, as a suspect. Investigators said they worked with the United States Marshals to generate leads on apprehending Grier. The post Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wpde.com
SC pastor arrested on nearly a dozen charges in decades-old case involving children
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An Andrews-area pastor was arrested Thursday on 11 warrants from Maryland in connection to a decades-old case involving minors, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. Thomas James Brackett, 59, was arrested at his home on Gapway Road without incident, deputies say. He...
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
wpde.com
Former Sheriff refused sobriety test at time of DUI arrest: Report
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this week refused a field sobriety test despite officers noting a strong odor of alcohol on him, according to an incident report. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt, 71, was charged with second...
live5news.com
North Charleston coach identified as victim of Saturday shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead Saturday. Anthony Heyward II, from North Charleston, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. North Charleston...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. school bus involved in minor crash with 54 students on board, district says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County School District (GCSD) reported a minor bus incident on Waverly Road in front of Waccamaw Elementary following afternoon dismissal. A district official said a GCSD school bus failed to yield the right of way while turning out of the school parking lot.
wpde.com
Laced marijuana recovered during drug-overdose investigations in Summerville, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is warning its residents after marijuana found at the scene of two apparent drug overdoses tested presumptive positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Police say it is possible that the laced marijuana played a role in both overdoses. We are asking the...
WJCL
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
wpde.com
Family, attorney demanding FBI publicly exonerate Timothy Taylor in Drexel case
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a day with many emotional moments inside the Georgetown Country Judicial Center, there was another significant one outside the courtroom Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel's family embracing, and talking with for the first time, the parents of Timothy Taylor. Timothy's mother Joan Taylor speaking afterwards, saying...
