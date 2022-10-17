ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Comments / 0

wrrnetwork.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming

Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Wyoming using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Lion Spotted Near Arapahoe School; Kids Ordered To Stay Inside

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the Wyoming school day dawned Thursday, a mountain lion approached an elementary school campus. A neighbor across the road from the elementary Arapahoe School, in Arapahoe, spotted a mountain lion at about 8:45 a.m. and notified a staff member, said Roy Brown, superintendent of Fremont County School District 38.
ARAPAHOE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE

On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
county17.com

Wyoming governor signs new agreement with USDA aiming to support big game migration

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack signed a new “Wyoming Wildlife Habitat” memorandum of understanding. Under the agreement, Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest “technical capacity and resources” to support migratory big game on public and private lands, the governor’s office said in a press release Monday.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply

CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Insulated From Full Recession Impacts, Says State’s Chief Economist

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days

Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
IDAHO STATE
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming

CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
WYOMING STATE

