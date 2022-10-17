Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Department of Health Warns Against Lead Exposure
National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Begins October 23. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently sent out a press release reminding citizens that there is "no safe blood lead level and no cure for lead poisoning. “Even low levels of lead can harm children,” said Forrest Sharp, Blood Lead Prevention...
cowboystatedaily.com
CDC Says COVID Vax Should Be Required For All Public Schools, Wyoming Says No Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted Thursday to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of recommended shots to attend public school, but Wyoming isn’t taking the recommendation. The vote was unanimous in favor. The CDC’s guidance...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
mybighornbasin.com
Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming
Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
Douglas Budget
What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Wyoming using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
This story was originally published by NPR on August 26, 2022. Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Lion Spotted Near Arapahoe School; Kids Ordered To Stay Inside
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the Wyoming school day dawned Thursday, a mountain lion approached an elementary school campus. A neighbor across the road from the elementary Arapahoe School, in Arapahoe, spotted a mountain lion at about 8:45 a.m. and notified a staff member, said Roy Brown, superintendent of Fremont County School District 38.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody & Wyoming Conservatives Rally to Remove Books, Change Schools, and Save Children
Prominent political candidates and local leaders agree that change must happen in Cody, which means restoring a conservative educational philosophy free of the “sexualization” of children. Scents of Domino’s pizza permeated the air in the crowded meeting room at the Cody Hotel. By the time the first speaker...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
county17.com
Wyoming governor signs new agreement with USDA aiming to support big game migration
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack signed a new “Wyoming Wildlife Habitat” memorandum of understanding. Under the agreement, Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest “technical capacity and resources” to support migratory big game on public and private lands, the governor’s office said in a press release Monday.
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Insulated From Full Recession Impacts, Says State’s Chief Economist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wallop’s Use Of Port-A-Potty Ad Helped Make Biggest Wyoming Political Upset Ever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A port-a-potty. In a Wyoming rancher’s pasture? Really?. Here during the final days of this year’s election season, it is appropriate to recall once again one of the great political campaigns in the Cowboy State. Possibly the biggest campaign...
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming
CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: Elk Hunter Who Avoids Grizzly Country Gets Charged By Black Bear
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Long is no stranger to black bears, but an encounter with one last week during a Wyoming elk hunt was still spooky, he said. “When I heard the ‘huff’, I knew right away what it was. But in that dark...
