chadroneagles.com

Eagles seek third straight win in Pueblo

CHADRON, Neb. -- October 19, 2022 -- After winning its last two games, including Saturday's thrilling 29-27 verdict over Adams State, the Chadron State College football team will strive to make it three in a row this Saturday while playing at Colorado State-Pueblo in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff will be at 2 o'clock.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Apply to University of Northern Colorado for free Oct. 18-20

GREELEY, CO (OCT. 13, 2022): The University of Northern Colorado is waiving application fees for undergraduate applicants during Colorado’s fifth annual Free Application Day$, Oct. 18-20, 2022. While the statewide initiative applies to Colorado residents only, the fee waiver at UNC is extended to all first-time freshmen, transfer students, returning students and applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree.
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | With charters, enrollment math doesn't add up for everyone

Coloradans! We’ve had lots of arguments regarding charter schools vs. public schools. Charters have done well. They represent about 15% of public school students these days. But now we’re at a difficult tipping point and it’s past time to think about where we’re headed. According to...
CBS Denver

Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled

Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Colorado evictions top 3,000 a month, a return to pre-pandemic normal as rental aid comes to an end

Charlene Winn moved from the street to her Lowry apartment five years ago. It wasn’t a palace — a small kitchen and living room, her bedroom, the bathroom — but it was a home, her home. Winn had worked hard to get it: She’d spent four years unhoused, moving from resource to resource, searching for work and an apartment she could afford.
David Heitz

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
kjzz.com

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
