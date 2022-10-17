Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendationsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
chadroneagles.com
Eagles seek third straight win in Pueblo
CHADRON, Neb. -- October 19, 2022 -- After winning its last two games, including Saturday's thrilling 29-27 verdict over Adams State, the Chadron State College football team will strive to make it three in a row this Saturday while playing at Colorado State-Pueblo in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff will be at 2 o'clock.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Apply to University of Northern Colorado for free Oct. 18-20
GREELEY, CO (OCT. 13, 2022): The University of Northern Colorado is waiving application fees for undergraduate applicants during Colorado’s fifth annual Free Application Day$, Oct. 18-20, 2022. While the statewide initiative applies to Colorado residents only, the fee waiver at UNC is extended to all first-time freshmen, transfer students, returning students and applicants seeking a second bachelor’s degree.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Jury deliberating fate of man charged in former CU football player's death
CENTENNIAL, Colo — An Arapahoe County jury is deliberating the fate of a man charged with first-degree murder in the deadly 2019 shooting of former University of Colorado (CU) football player Anthony "T.J." Cunningham. Marcus Johnson is accused of shooting Cunningham several times, including in the head and chest,...
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | With charters, enrollment math doesn't add up for everyone
Coloradans! We’ve had lots of arguments regarding charter schools vs. public schools. Charters have done well. They represent about 15% of public school students these days. But now we’re at a difficult tipping point and it’s past time to think about where we’re headed. According to...
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled
Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Colorado evictions top 3,000 a month, a return to pre-pandemic normal as rental aid comes to an end
Charlene Winn moved from the street to her Lowry apartment five years ago. It wasn’t a palace — a small kitchen and living room, her bedroom, the bathroom — but it was a home, her home. Winn had worked hard to get it: She’d spent four years unhoused, moving from resource to resource, searching for work and an apartment she could afford.
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres
Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder’s farmland is becoming desert. A solution? Look to beavers and prairie dogs.
Boulder’s semi-arid climate puts it ever at risk of becoming desert. Today, some land around town — about a thousand of Boulder’s 16,000 agricultural acres — is succumbing to that risk. Unless we intervene, acres available to local farmers could drastically decrease in the coming years and decades.
kjzz.com
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideology
(Castle Rock, CO) Conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson is responsible for comments in the Douglas County TABOR book sent to voters earlier this month that accused the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum.
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
