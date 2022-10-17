Just by reading this guide, you’re participating in our inaugural “Citizens Agenda” project. First: Thank you. Second: Here’s a refresher on what that means. Cascadia Daily News began the 2022 election season determined to put campaign issues in the hands of readers in the run-up to the critical midterm election on Nov. 8. In Washington state, of course, “Election Day” is more like “election weeks” because of an all-mail voting system. That means you’ll get your first chance to vote this week, when ballots are mailed to voters, with a Nov. 8 due date.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO