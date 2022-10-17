Read full article on original website
EPA Sends $36 Million for Puget Sound Cleanup–Where’s WA State?
For a number of years Puget Sound has been plagued by sewage and other pollutants leaked, dumped, or seeping into its waters, but Gov. Inslee and the state have done little about it. EPA grants $36 million for Puget Sound cleanup. According to information released by Bill Dunbar of the...
Unidentified light formation moves over Washington drive-in
Drive-in theater in Oak Harbor, WA.Google. A Washington witness at Oak Harbor reported watching a silent formation of lights that may have been a cigar-shaped object at about 10:50 p.m. on August 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Looking for Affordable Places to Live in WA? Try Eastern, WA
Hot off the presses the list of most affordable places to live in Washington State for 2022 has arrived and Eastern, Washington has grabbed four of the top 10 spots! Think you have an idea of what places are most affordable in Eastern, Washington?. Right in the Middle. According to...
kpug1170.com
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
These four Whatcom County forest parcels considered for new state carbon project
DNR has narrowed down the search to 11,726 potential acres across Washington, 664 acres in Whatcom.
cascadiadaily.com
Wild encounters with North Cascades megafauna
NORTH CASCADES NATIONAL PARK – Emily Stratmeyer of Seattle did everything right as two carefree mountain goats sauntered up the trail just below the glaciated peak of Sahale Mountain. She and three other hikers climbed a mound of granite along the ridge known as Sahale Arm to give the...
The Stranger
Happy SECB Day to Those Who Celebrate, Another Smoky Day, and Please Do Not Let Brad Klippert Ruin Our Elections
Guess what day it is: It’s SECB day, baby! That’s right. After months of bullying candidates, conducting wild goose chases to understand the most minute details of policy, and pulling our fucking hair out writing up the 12,000-word document, the Stranger Election Control Board has finally dropped endorsements for the November election. There’s a lot going on, so click here for the TL;DR of how to fill out your ballot.
Is There a Legal Age Limit To Trick-or-Treating in Washington State?
Is There A Legal Age In Which You Can't Trick Or Treat In Washington State?. Every year on October 31st, children of all ages put on their costumes and go door to door in search of candy. But is there a legal limit to how old you can be and still go trick-or-treating in Washington State? We did some digging and here's what we found out.
cascadiadaily.com
The Hammer, Vol. XL
Uncanny Ungulate Update: Nice to see one of our ace outdoor reporters this week address the issue of wildlife encounters, specifically mountain goats. Generally peaceful creatures, in The Hammer’s long experience visiting their haunts. Give them wide berth. Too Bad That: The National Park Service, in a shameful act...
lyndentribune.com
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality burn ban in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties
Outdoor, indoor burning prohibited until further notice. The Northwest Clean Air Agency is calling a Stage 2 air quality burn ban for Whatcom, Island and Skagit counties because harmful levels of wildfire smoke continue to impact local air quality.
San Juan Island’s red fox population in jeopardy amid rise of ‘foxerazzi’
SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. — An industry around habituated wildlife, specifically red foxes, is growing on San Juan Island. Photographers referred to by locals as the “Foxerazzi” are arriving on the island in large groups of around 20. The groups encircle fox dens at the height of kitting season in the hopes of snagging the perfect shot, but that pursuit has a price.
Northwest’s air is among the worst in the world as an end to Whatcom’s dry spell nears
Morning mist coupled with smoke reduced visibility to a little more than a mile at 9 a.m. Thursday.
‘Best French onion soup I have ever tasted.’ The best soup in Whatcom County from our poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best soup is also known for its cocktails, creme brulee, beef stroganoff and more.
There Is One Type of Halloween Candy Not Allowed in Washington State
Surprise, Some Halloween Candy Shouldn't Be Passed Out To Kids. Every year around Halloween, there's always some confusion about what types of candy are allowed and which are not. I was surprised to discover that yes, there are certain kinds of Halloween candy that you're not allowed to give kids...
cascadiadaily.com
CDN Voter Guide
Just by reading this guide, you’re participating in our inaugural “Citizens Agenda” project. First: Thank you. Second: Here’s a refresher on what that means. Cascadia Daily News began the 2022 election season determined to put campaign issues in the hands of readers in the run-up to the critical midterm election on Nov. 8. In Washington state, of course, “Election Day” is more like “election weeks” because of an all-mail voting system. That means you’ll get your first chance to vote this week, when ballots are mailed to voters, with a Nov. 8 due date.
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
cascadiadaily.com
Illuminations, Rocky Horror, pianists and poets
Celebrate the majestic landscape of the Pacific Northwest, get involved in poetry and have fun at some pre-Halloween events. The Bellingham Youth Jazz Band (BYJB), is back in session and director Mark Kelly is looking for students to fill the chairs. The BYJB is Kelly's major contribution to the development of music skills in the county's seventh- through ninth-grade kids. For the past 25 years, Kelly has won numerous awards and accolades for this work, which fills a need for pre-high school musical education.
Chronicle
Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades
INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
Chronicle
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Increases Coho Catch Limit on Cowlitz River
As of Oct. 15, the daily catch limit for hatchery adult coho salmon has been increased to six fish and anglers are allowed to retain up to four adults instead of three, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Anglers are still asked...
cascadiadaily.com
Skagit County no longer in running for major airport site
Skagit County’s “greenfield sites” will not be considered for Washington’s next major airport hub, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The sites, called “Skagit County Northwest” and “Skagit County Southwest,” were eliminated from consideration by the WSDOT’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) during...
