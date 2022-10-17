ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Bay, WA

kpug1170.com

Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Wild encounters with North Cascades megafauna

NORTH CASCADES NATIONAL PARK – Emily Stratmeyer of Seattle did everything right as two carefree mountain goats sauntered up the trail just below the glaciated peak of Sahale Mountain. She and three other hikers climbed a mound of granite along the ridge known as Sahale Arm to give the...
The Stranger

Happy SECB Day to Those Who Celebrate, Another Smoky Day, and Please Do Not Let Brad Klippert Ruin Our Elections

Guess what day it is: It’s SECB day, baby! That’s right. After months of bullying candidates, conducting wild goose chases to understand the most minute details of policy, and pulling our fucking hair out writing up the 12,000-word document, the Stranger Election Control Board has finally dropped endorsements for the November election. There’s a lot going on, so click here for the TL;DR of how to fill out your ballot.
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

The Hammer, Vol. XL

Uncanny Ungulate Update: Nice to see one of our ace outdoor reporters this week address the issue of wildlife encounters, specifically mountain goats. Generally peaceful creatures, in The Hammer’s long experience visiting their haunts. Give them wide berth. Too Bad That: The National Park Service, in a shameful act...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

San Juan Island’s red fox population in jeopardy amid rise of ‘foxerazzi’

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. — An industry around habituated wildlife, specifically red foxes, is growing on San Juan Island. Photographers referred to by locals as the “Foxerazzi” are arriving on the island in large groups of around 20. The groups encircle fox dens at the height of kitting season in the hopes of snagging the perfect shot, but that pursuit has a price.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

CDN Voter Guide

Just by reading this guide, you’re participating in our inaugural “Citizens Agenda” project. First: Thank you. Second: Here’s a refresher on what that means. Cascadia Daily News began the 2022 election season determined to put campaign issues in the hands of readers in the run-up to the critical midterm election on Nov. 8. In Washington state, of course, “Election Day” is more like “election weeks” because of an all-mail voting system. That means you’ll get your first chance to vote this week, when ballots are mailed to voters, with a Nov. 8 due date.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
DARRINGTON, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Illuminations, Rocky Horror, pianists and poets

Celebrate the majestic landscape of the Pacific Northwest, get involved in poetry and have fun at some pre-Halloween events. The Bellingham Youth Jazz Band (BYJB), is back in session and director Mark Kelly is looking for students to fill the chairs. The BYJB is Kelly's major contribution to the development of music skills in the county's seventh- through ninth-grade kids. For the past 25 years, Kelly has won numerous awards and accolades for this work, which fills a need for pre-high school musical education.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Chronicle

Inside the Bolt Creek Fire — and the Newly Burning Forests of the Western Cascades

INDEX — Thinning fuels on a hand crew in the first few days of the Bolt Creek fire, Cassandra Brazfield recalls hearing thuds as trees hit the ground. Early on, the fire — that for weeks has smoldered and smoked out Western Washington — behaved in interesting ways, she said. "It would just burn when it was super humid." It would light up the "duff," a dense, peaty layer of partially decomposed moss and litter, and the understory would catch fire. Trees would fall unexpectedly.
cascadiadaily.com

Skagit County no longer in running for major airport site

Skagit County’s “greenfield sites” will not be considered for Washington’s next major airport hub, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The sites, called “Skagit County Northwest” and “Skagit County Southwest,” were eliminated from consideration by the WSDOT’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) during...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

