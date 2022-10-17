Read full article on original website
Related
cascadiadaily.com
Civic Agenda: Oct. 20 – 26, 2022
Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Crisis Stabilization Facility Committee meeting, 9:30 a.m., 311 Grand Ave., Suite 105, or virtual meeting. Sehome Hill Arboretum Board of Governors meeting, 4 p.m., virtual meeting. Agenda may be posted in advance. Whatcom County Climate Impact Advisory Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., 322 N. Commercial St., or...
lyndentribune.com
Inslee, legislators to announce legislation related to abortion access in Bellingham
At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee and state legislators will gather with students at Western Washington University to announce the first pieces of a legislative package aimed at protecting abortion access and reproductive freedoms for all patients seeking services in Washington. Participating legislators include Sen. Manka Dhingra, Rep. Sharon...
cascadiadaily.com
Voters' top issues on the line this election
Ballots are being mailed this week for the midterm elections. So what’s at stake?. A lot is on the line in the Nov. 8 election for voters concerned about abortion rights, gun regulation, health care and homelessness. These are among the issues Cascadia Daily News readers say are most important, and candidates from the two parties generally offer sharply contrasting views on them.
cascadiadaily.com
Signs point to close state races in 42nd
The Republican Party's ambition this November is to take over the state House or Senate. To accomplish this, they might need victories in a key legislative district in Whatcom County. The 42nd Legislative District — north Bellingham, and north and east Whatcom County — currently has Democrats Sharon Shewmake and...
cascadiadaily.com
Letters to the Editor, Week of Oct. 19, 2022
Your recent article and headline on the EMS levy (CDN, Oct. 12, 2022) need both clarification and education. First, this is a renewal, not a new levy. Yes, the dollar cost per home unit has risen, but so has the home value and population. Further, in parallel, so has the dollar cost to provide the life-saving care that EMS provides. Also, EMS is more than an “ambulance.” It is a coordinated system of trained dispatchers, responders and community health professionals. The system impact is far greater than the small cost increase; about one Starbucks latte a month. Let me close with a quote from the Whatcom County Medical Society’s Board:
cascadiadaily.com
Whatcom schools move to expand free meals
Following the repeal of universal free school lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic, more students and schools in Whatcom County are receiving free lunches than before the pandemic. In Bellingham Public Schools, just two schools — Alderwood and Cordata — received free lunches for all in 2019, and now 13 schools...
These four Whatcom County forest parcels considered for new state carbon project
DNR has narrowed down the search to 11,726 potential acres across Washington, 664 acres in Whatcom.
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
nwcitizen.com
The Dark Side of Sharon Shewmake
First, I want to assure the letter writer that I wish them nothing but the best. I’ve worked directly on homelessness issues and find it a totally unacceptable problem to have in the richest country in the history of the world. Sadly, none of the candidates that made it through the primaries seem to share this view. While I am always happy to hear that Sharon Shewmake has done something benevolent, at the end of the day, it’s all about donors and money.
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
cascadiadaily.com
General election FAQ: What do you need to know?
You can register online if you have a Washington state ID/driver's license. If you do not have a state ID, you can register using a paper form and send it by mail or fill it out in person at the Election Division office, located in the Whatcom County Courthouse. Online and mailed registrations must be received by Oct. 31. In-person registration or address updates are accepted from Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m. to Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at 311 Grand Ave., Suite 103.
KATU.com
Two Lynnwood men arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6
A pair of Lynnwood men were arrested on federal charges for their actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in the District of Columbia. Tucker Weston, 34, was charged with felony offenses of assaulting, impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related misdemeanor offenses, according to the Department of Justice. Jesse Watson, 33, was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
cascadiadaily.com
Skagit County no longer in running for major airport site
Skagit County’s “greenfield sites” will not be considered for Washington’s next major airport hub, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The sites, called “Skagit County Northwest” and “Skagit County Southwest,” were eliminated from consideration by the WSDOT’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) during...
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
Over 100 dogs rescued in Skagit County now ready for adoption
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Over 130 dogs that were rescued by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) in September are now ready for adoption. The dogs were rescued from a property where they were living in "terrible conditions" on Sept. 2, forcing HSSV to close its doors in order to care for the animals. A total of 126 were initially rescued, and HSSV said some of the dogs were pregnant, thereby increasing the total number of animals in their care.
cascadiadaily.com
Residents concerned over lack of indoor aquatic space
As warm summer weather gives way to fall, Bellingham swimmers are moving inside to an already-overcrowded aquatic center. Though Bellingham boasts a population of more than 90,000, Arne Hanna Aquatic Center remains the only indoor public swimming pool in the city. With four pools total — one instructional, one lap,...
kpug1170.com
Unhealthy to hazardous air conditions in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Air quality remains unhealthy in most of Whatcom County. The Northwest Clean Air Agency says air quality is currently “Hazardous” near Ferndale, on the Lummi Reservation and in Birch Bay because of wildfire smoke. Lummi Island residents are also warned of hazardous air...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
cascadiadaily.com
The Hammer, Vol. XL
Uncanny Ungulate Update: Nice to see one of our ace outdoor reporters this week address the issue of wildlife encounters, specifically mountain goats. Generally peaceful creatures, in The Hammer’s long experience visiting their haunts. Give them wide berth. Too Bad That: The National Park Service, in a shameful act...
Have you seen this ship in Bellingham’s harbor? Here’s what it’s doing
The 581-foot-long vessel is expected to be here for at least a week.
Comments / 0