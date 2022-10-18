Kanye West news - live: Elon Musk teases Twitter collaboration as rapper buys Parler

Parler CEO George Farmer appeared on Fox Business News to celebrate Kanye West ’s acquisition of his right-wing social media platform, while defending the rapper by saying that he’s “fallen victim to the cancellation narrative”.

“He’s obviously wanting to have a conversation that plenty of people want to have and I think that he is trying to engage in the free speech environment,” said the app chief executive and husband of Candace Owens . “But I would like to say that he’s in a place where he’s fallen victim to the cancellation narrative.”

The takeover by West, who is legally known as Ye, arrives on the heels of George Floyd ’s family responding to the rapper after he sparked fresh controversy over the weekend by claiming that the 46-year-old Black man died from fentanyl abuse and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” a lawyer for the family wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Ye’s behaviour has been condemned near and far, but Elon Musk seems to be eager to work with the rapper, hinting on Twitter he’d like to see the social network partner with Parler.