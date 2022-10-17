Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Wandy Peralta made ALDS history, and says he's ready to pitch in ALCS opener
Wandy Peralta made division series history by pitching in all five games of the Yankees’ ALDS victory, and says he’ll be ready to go in the ALCS opener.
Josh Donaldson, New York Yankees advance to ALCS
Auburn’s lone representative in the Major League Baseball postseason advances to the next round. Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees returned to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the Cleveland Guardians in a winner-take-all Game Five of the American League Division Series. Behind a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Yankees were able to take care of the Guardians, winning 5-1 to win the series.
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALDS Game 5 as Giancarlo Stanton home run starts scoring
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are (finally) playing their decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, a day after rain forced the game to be postponed from its originally scheduled Monday night start. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series where they'll play the Houston Astros beginning on Wednesday for a ticket to the World Series.
Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
Comments / 0