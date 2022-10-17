ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

1650thefan.com

10.21.22 – Metro football matchups

Three of the metro high school football teams are preparing for the final games of their regular season’s this Friday. 5A 5th-ranked Cedar Falls can clinch a first round home playoff game if it wins at Dubuque Senior. Waterloo West hosts Ottumwa at Memorial Stadium. And Waterloo East finishes...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide

A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
WATERLOO, IA

