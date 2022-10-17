Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10.21.22 – Metro football matchups
Three of the metro high school football teams are preparing for the final games of their regular season’s this Friday. 5A 5th-ranked Cedar Falls can clinch a first round home playoff game if it wins at Dubuque Senior. Waterloo West hosts Ottumwa at Memorial Stadium. And Waterloo East finishes...
10.18.22 – W-SR, Independence & Waterloo East regional 1st round volleyball results
High School postseason volleyball in Class 4A and 5A got underway last night with regional first round matches. Waverly-Shell Rock swept Gilbert in three sets and Independence took care of Maquoketa in four sets. In an area 5A match;. Iowa City West surprised Waterloo East in four sets.
Cedar Falls, Waterloo West & East competing at cross country district meets today
Half the field for the co-ed state cross country meet will be decided today as district meets take place in Class 4A and 3A. Cedar Falls and Waterloo West will be at the district meet held in Dubuque, while Waterloo East is competes at the district meet in Marshalltown. All...
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide
A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
