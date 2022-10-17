ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Dorit Kemsley & PK Clap Back After Erika Jayne Says They’ll Be Next Bravo Couple To Split

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4y5T_0ictOnKZ00
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

BravoCon might be over but the drama just keeps on coming! After Erika Jayne, 51, predicted that her RHOBH costar, Dorit Kemsley, 46, and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, 55, are the next Bravo couple to divorce, the powerful duo did not hesitate to respond. “Misery loves company. What else can j [sic] say Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are,” Dorit commented on a fan’s video of Erika making the statement during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Oct. 16. When the “Pretty Mess” singer was asked “What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?”, Erika responded, “Dorit and PK.”

And it wasn’t long before PK took to Instagram to tell Erika to put a halt to her thoughts. “Erika Jayne thought her husband [Thomas Girardi] was innocent She thought the ankle is more important than the brain She thought she should keep the earrings Now She thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up …. Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking!”, the businessman wrote. Many of PK and Dorit’s fans quickly took to the comments to back them up as well. “Erika believed it was snowing in Pasadena,” one user said, while another wrote, “GET HER PK!!!!!!” Erika then commented on PK’s post and wrote, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking..”

Erika’s shady statement comes almost one month after the Beverly Beach founder dismissed the rumors that she and Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, 52, were rumored to be having an affair. “I mean, what do you think I feel? Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” Dorit said on the Sept. 21 episode of WWHL. “It’s something that strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing, and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross,” she added. Dorit then concluded with, “But you don’t want to give air to it but I think anybody can understand it’s just annoying as F.”

PK, who was also in the audience of the Sept. 21 episode, even chimed in about the affair rumor. “When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?”, he jokingly asked. The couple has been married for seven years and have two children together: Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6. The proud dad can often be found on TikTok making hilarious videos with his daughter, just like the one Dorit reposted on Sept. 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWJnX_0ictOnKZ00
PK’s caption to a photo of him and Dorit in response to Erika. (PK Instagram)

Her devoted husband also took to Instagram on Oct. 16 to share a throwback photo of his and Dorit’s screentest for the hit reality TV series. “If your anything like me I love to look back at what events happened that change your life , like when I walked into a bar in NYC and met Dorit … Here’s a memory that cropped [sic] up that totally changed our lives , it’s our screen test for the Housewives , Dorit had only just given birth to Phoenix and was like what are you doing PK? And I was … honey it’s fine let’s get the option and then decide …”, he captioned the sweet post. That same day, Dorit also shared an adorable photo from this weekend’s events at BravoCon. She captioned the photo, “My highlight of BravoCon: Meeting all of you,” along with a red heart emoji.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son

Garcelle Beauvais is one of the few reasons that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is even bearable to watch these days. She proves time and time again with the Fox Force Phonies that no matter how often they go low, she’ll go high. It’s clearly a trait she’s passed onto her children, who have been […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’

Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Kyle Richards Unveils 3 New Tattoos at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion

The reality star surprised host Andy Cohen and castmates with her new ink Kyle Richards is showing off a slew of new tattoos.  The 53-year-old reality star revealed her newest of her three tattoos during the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday night. During the season 12 reunion, Richards lifted her leg to show Andy Cohen her new crescent moon and four stars tattoo on her ankle. In a backstage video shot before the show, the star showed off more of her fresh ink. "I'll be sporting my new tattoos today,"...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Beast

Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger

After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift

Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
250K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy