Dorit Kemsley & PK Clap Back After Erika Jayne Says They’ll Be Next Bravo Couple To Split

BravoCon might be over but the drama just keeps on coming! After Erika Jayne, 51, predicted that her RHOBH costar, Dorit Kemsley, 46, and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, 55, are the next Bravo couple to divorce, the powerful duo did not hesitate to respond. “Misery loves company. What else can j [sic] say Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are,” Dorit commented on a fan’s video of Erika making the statement during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Oct. 16. When the “Pretty Mess” singer was asked “What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?”, Erika responded, “Dorit and PK.”

And it wasn’t long before PK took to Instagram to tell Erika to put a halt to her thoughts. “Erika Jayne thought her husband [Thomas Girardi] was innocent She thought the ankle is more important than the brain She thought she should keep the earrings Now She thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up …. Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking!”, the businessman wrote. Many of PK and Dorit’s fans quickly took to the comments to back them up as well. “Erika believed it was snowing in Pasadena,” one user said, while another wrote, “GET HER PK!!!!!!” Erika then commented on PK’s post and wrote, “When did you get so sensitive? You know damn well I was joking..”

Erika’s shady statement comes almost one month after the Beverly Beach founder dismissed the rumors that she and Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, 52, were rumored to be having an affair. “I mean, what do you think I feel? Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” Dorit said on the Sept. 21 episode of WWHL. “It’s something that strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing, and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross,” she added. Dorit then concluded with, “But you don’t want to give air to it but I think anybody can understand it’s just annoying as F.”

PK, who was also in the audience of the Sept. 21 episode, even chimed in about the affair rumor. “When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?”, he jokingly asked. The couple has been married for seven years and have two children together: Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6. The proud dad can often be found on TikTok making hilarious videos with his daughter, just like the one Dorit reposted on Sept. 24.

PK’s caption to a photo of him and Dorit in response to Erika. (PK Instagram)

Her devoted husband also took to Instagram on Oct. 16 to share a throwback photo of his and Dorit’s screentest for the hit reality TV series. “If your anything like me I love to look back at what events happened that change your life , like when I walked into a bar in NYC and met Dorit … Here’s a memory that cropped [sic] up that totally changed our lives , it’s our screen test for the Housewives , Dorit had only just given birth to Phoenix and was like what are you doing PK? And I was … honey it’s fine let’s get the option and then decide …”, he captioned the sweet post. That same day, Dorit also shared an adorable photo from this weekend’s events at BravoCon. She captioned the photo, “My highlight of BravoCon: Meeting all of you,” along with a red heart emoji.