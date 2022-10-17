ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Washington Examiner

Taliban execute Tajiks during searches

Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Voice of America

Secret Female Afghan Commando Wants to Fight in MMA

Spokane, Washington — Hawa Haidari remembers her most dangerous mission. It ended with her hiding for what seemed like hours in a river. For six years, Haidari was secretly an Afghan female commando, working alongside U.S. Special Forces to locate and identify terrorists during the war in Afghanistan. The dangerous mission was an overnight raid. She and another member of the Female Tactical Platoon slipped into a house, looking for a terrorist.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Atlantic

What Afghans Want the Rest of the World to Know

Hajera gave birth to her daughter, Sarah, in Kabul two weeks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan last summer. Hajera is 35 and worked as a government economist. She and her husband already had two sons and were happy to be welcoming a daughter. But they soon lost their jobs, and the Taliban erased the rights women had gained over the previous two decades.
The Associated Press

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy