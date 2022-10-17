Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Taliban shot gay Afghan man dead and sent graphic footage of the murder to his loved ones, boyfriend says
Graphic footage, which Insider viewed, appears to show Hamed Sabouri, a 22-year-old gay Afghan, being shot in the head and neck several times.
Washington Examiner
Taliban execute Tajiks during searches
Weeks after video of Taliban members executing National Resistance Front fighters drew the United Nations to call for justice, the Taliban continue to engage in similar violence. But the Taliban are also indiscriminately targeting members of the Tajik community, conflating their ethnicity with allegiance to the NRF. According to a...
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
Voice of America
Secret Female Afghan Commando Wants to Fight in MMA
Spokane, Washington — Hawa Haidari remembers her most dangerous mission. It ended with her hiding for what seemed like hours in a river. For six years, Haidari was secretly an Afghan female commando, working alongside U.S. Special Forces to locate and identify terrorists during the war in Afghanistan. The dangerous mission was an overnight raid. She and another member of the Female Tactical Platoon slipped into a house, looking for a terrorist.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
CBS News
Top US officials hold first in-person meeting with the Taliban since the US killed al Qaeda's leader in July
Top Biden administration officials met in person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said. The administration sent the CIA's deputy director and...
UN rebukes Finland for violating rights of its children held in Syria camps
Child rights committee says Helsinki must do more to repatriate those detained as relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters
Iranian president calls for Trump to face ‘fair tribunal’ for Soleimani killing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday slammed former president Donald Trump’s authorisation of the January 2020 drone strike which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani as a crime for which the ex-president must face justice. Speaking at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly in New York,...
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
President Trump tried to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia, "knowing he lost and had weeks left in office," Jan. 6 committee says
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its ninth public hearing on Thursday, sharing new evidence and pre-recorded testimony from several Trump White House insiders. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said then-President Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and so he rushed to complete...
What Afghans Want the Rest of the World to Know
Hajera gave birth to her daughter, Sarah, in Kabul two weeks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan last summer. Hajera is 35 and worked as a government economist. She and her husband already had two sons and were happy to be welcoming a daughter. But they soon lost their jobs, and the Taliban erased the rights women had gained over the previous two decades.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle.
WBTV
Missouri senator calls for creation of select committee to investigate U.S. - Afghanistan withdrawal
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling for the creation of a Senate Select Committee to investigate the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. “There needs to be real accountability here,” said Hawley. Hawley introduced legislation to establish a 20-member committee to review intelligence, interview U.S....
Iranian women at home and abroad cut their hair to protest Mahsa Amini's death
From Tehran to Los Angeles, the act of cutting hair has become a form of resistance.
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
Voice of America
Afghan Women Protest Expulsion of Female University Students, Curbs on Education
ISLAMABAD — A large group of women activists in Afghanistan’s capital Tuesday staged a protest rally against the expulsion of dozens of female students from a Kabul University hostel by Taliban authorities. The demonstrators, including students, gathered outside the university campus, chanting, “Education is our red line” and...
