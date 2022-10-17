Read full article on original website
ROBERT MOORE
2d ago
.thought mayor was requesting 1 billion for illegals from federal government ..and how much has gone to Ukraine?...at least we know the pecking order
Joe
2d ago
We don’t need our worthless governor spending our tax dollars on training anyone. These companies can hire and do there own training
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State
The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
waer.org
Hochul announces $150 million in workforce development grants
Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled new workforce development grant programs totaling $150 million. About $115 million of the fund is dedicated to the Pay for Performance Grant Program, and the remaining $35 million will support the Workforce Development Capital Grant Program. The Pay for Performance Grant Program aids workforce development...
NYC Governor Announced $150M to create high-demand jobs
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that two new $150 million state grant programs will assist New York in ensuring that its labor force is prepared for the high-demand jobs of the future.
New York Sending Taxpayers $475 Million In Relief Checks
Officials in New York State have confirmed that they are sending taxpayers an additional $475 million in tax relief checks. Credit: Busa Photography (Getty Images) According to Syracuse Spectrum News 1, eligible taxpayers are expected to receive the checks in the coming weeks.
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
wshu.org
Feel safe on the subway?
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, has called for Governor Kathy Hochul to halt congestion pricing in New York City. The former president holds a Mar a Lago fundraiser for Leora Levy, a new poll shows a tightening race between Governor Hochul and Zeldin, and Electric Boat is giving eastern Connecticut a big economic boost.
Great Tech Companies to Work for in the New York Area
Never has there been a better time when working in technology was beneficial. With advances in AI, cloud, and other technologies, jobs are opening substantially. Working in the New York area, I have found some of the best tech companies with job security.
It Will Soon Cost More To Mail Something In New York
The price of everything is on the rise and now it looks like the next time you head to the mailbox it will cost you a little bit more. On Monday, the United States Postal Service announced that they were going to raise the price of Forever stamps along with other postage rates.
Millions In New York To Receive ‘Inflation’ Checks, Who Will Get
Many Empire State residents are going to get a check in the mail to help "combat inflation." Gov. Hochul and other New York leaders announced $475 million in tax relief is coming to nearly 2 million New Yorkers. 2 Million New Yorkers Will Receive $475 Million in Tax Relief. Hochul...
New York’s Minimum Wage Workers Have A New Issue
The price of everything has gone through the roof these days. Call it inflation, or the leftover issues from the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing is for certain, we are paying more for the stuff we need than ever before. As hard as you work, it seems like you just...
Former Cuomo aide blasts Hochul's 'lack of leadership' on subway crime
Melissa DeRosa, former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claims that current Gov. Kathy Hochul is losing ground in her reelection race due to her poor response to crime.
The Fastest DMV In Western New York Never Has A Line
We asked Western New Yorkers where they believe the fastest DMV is, and they answered overwhelmingly for one. Going to the DMV isn't something many look forward to. The general stigma is the lines can be long, and it's just not a good experience. Times have changed, though. While it's...
Gotham Gazette
Bail Reform Remains at Center of New York Political Debate But State Legislature has Never Held a Hearing On It
New York State’s sweeping bail reform law first went into effect in January 2020 and has been subsequently amended twice since then in response to widespread opposition from law enforcement, Republican officials, and some moderate and conservative Democrats. Since its first passage -- through three consecutive legislative sessions and into this statewide election year -- bail reform has been a highly contentious issue, with heated political rhetoric often outpacing facts.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
