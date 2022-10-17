ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. ranked most stressed state in the country: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country. The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Reality or myth: A look at Connecticut’s urban legends

Conn. (WTNH) — October is here, which means spooky season is officially in full swing, but some urban legends across the state aren’t reserved for just the fall months — they’re talked about all-year-long. We’ve compiled a list of Connecticut beliefs, folklores, and stories that have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
I95 Rock

Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of

Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

End of benefits, rising inflation contribute to food insecurity in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – As benefits such as the enhanced child tax credit end and inflation increases, more Connecticut residents are facing food insecurity. As DataHaven reports that 17% of Connecticut adults have been unable to afford food at some point in the past year, Julieth Callejas, who serves as executive director of End Hunger Connecticut, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that many factors contribute to the trend. The percentage is the highest in the last five years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

4 women accepted into CT Women’s Hall of Fame

(WNH) — News 8 is celebrating exceptional women! This Thursday, four women will be inducted into the 29th annual Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. Those honorable women include the first female President of the PGA of America, Suzy Whaley, President of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, Jennifer Rizzotti, the first Nepali woman to successfully summit Mt. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback

STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy