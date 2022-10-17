Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
branfordseven.com
What manufacturing workers make in Connecticut
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Connecticut using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
I Never Had a Bad Fish Fry at These Restaurants in Connecticut
Fish & Chips originated in England, and is often considered Britain's national dish. Well, we love it here in NEW England too. We call it a fish fry, and it's on menus everywhere around Connecticut. Have you been served fish that was cooked in old oil? Overcooked? Cheap Tilapia that...
Conn. ranked most stressed state in the country: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country. The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to […]
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
sheltonherald.com
Winners of CT cannabis licenses spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve chances in lottery
The businesses that won approval for licenses to grow and sell cannabis in Connecticut spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in total to submit thousands of applications to improve their chances of being selected in the lottery. The winning applicants for retail and micro-cultivator licenses flooded the lottery system with...
Can Someone Make & Sell Stuffed Peppers Like These in Connecticut?
I love stuffed peppers. Give me a jar full of hot cherry peppers stuffed with provolone and prosciutto and I'll inhale it right now. Stuffed Italian long hots? Yes, please. I want more. I found the beautiful 7 Layer stuffed peppers that you see in the photo above in Cleveland,...
WTNH.com
Reality or myth: A look at Connecticut’s urban legends
Conn. (WTNH) — October is here, which means spooky season is officially in full swing, but some urban legends across the state aren’t reserved for just the fall months — they’re talked about all-year-long. We’ve compiled a list of Connecticut beliefs, folklores, and stories that have...
sheltonherald.com
CT stink bug home invasion: how to control them and why they're set to expand across the U.S.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut residents turn on the heat for autumn temperatures, a familiar foe is also looking to escape the cold. October is usually the time when the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species from Asia, looks for shelter...
darienite.com
With Deaths in 32 Deer-Car Crashes Last Year in CT, Here’s How Not To Be in One
As autumn approaches and days become shorter, deer collisions on Connecticut roadways increase by leaps and bounds, warns AAA Northeast. Drivers need to steer clear of deer beginning this month, the start of deer mating season in Connecticut, when more deer traverse wooded areas along the state’s roadways at twilight.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
I95 Rock
Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of
Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
thecentersquare.com
End of benefits, rising inflation contribute to food insecurity in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – As benefits such as the enhanced child tax credit end and inflation increases, more Connecticut residents are facing food insecurity. As DataHaven reports that 17% of Connecticut adults have been unable to afford food at some point in the past year, Julieth Callejas, who serves as executive director of End Hunger Connecticut, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that many factors contribute to the trend. The percentage is the highest in the last five years.
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
A CT law called 8-30g designed to encourage affordable housing development has emerged as a key issue in state and local elections. Why?
4 women accepted into CT Women’s Hall of Fame
(WNH) — News 8 is celebrating exceptional women! This Thursday, four women will be inducted into the 29th annual Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. Those honorable women include the first female President of the PGA of America, Suzy Whaley, President of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, Jennifer Rizzotti, the first Nepali woman to successfully summit Mt. […]
wiltonbulletin.com
'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback
STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
Comments / 0