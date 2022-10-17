Read full article on original website
Related
World-Track and Field (blog)
How to watch the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich 2022?
VALENCIA —— The Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich 2022 will take place on Sunday, 23 October, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race on YouTube for free. Several top athletes were confirmed for the international elite races. This is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Elite Road Races. Watch live on YouTube | Watch live on and Apuntmedia TV.
Verstappen leads tributes to Red Bull founder Mateschitz
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen led the tributes on Sunday to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who turned the energy drink into a worldwide success and pumped money into a title-winning F1 team and several football clubs. - Success in football and F1 - Apart from its substantial investment in the F1 team, Red Bull bought the football club of the Austrian city of Salzburg in 2005, then in 2009 acquired Leipzig when the German team were languishing in the fifth division.
Liverpool v Arsenal: Women’s Super League – live
MBM report: Can Arsenal extend their perfect start in the WSL at Prenton Park? Find out with Daniel Harris
Comments / 0