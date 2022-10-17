ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

jmusportsnews.com

JMU Football Roundtable: Marshall Week ($)

Sorry for the delay this week, folks! But we’re here with a quick Saturday morning roundtable discussion between Bennett and … Bennett. What’s your top negative takeaway from JMU’s loss to Georgia Southern?. Bennett: The secondary. The Dukes allowed 578 passing yards to Kyle Vantrease, struggling...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia edges Georgia Tech, snaps three game losing streak

Atlanta, Ga. – Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 349 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the ACC,...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
GEORGIA STATE
theatlanta100.com

SCAD announces four new schools

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) recently announced four new schools to be created to advance innovative education for students. The new schools include the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting and School of Visual Communication. Over the past few years,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update

Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
STATESBORO, GA
jdledger.com

17-Year-Old Dies In Accident

Jordan Kight, Captain of Investigations of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, released information on the two fatalities that occurred Oct. 1. At approximately 8:09 a.m., the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from a representative with Life 360 (a smartphone app that utilizes GPS location tracking and alerts for various driving events, for example a crash) stating they had detected a crash and could not reach the person by phone. Moments later, 911 Dispatch received a second call from a bystander who stated two vehicles had collided in a head-on collision on Old River Road near Lewis Nail Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find both Caitlyn Emily Banks (17) of 55 E. Jarman Street, Hazlehurst, and Gail Gaines Meyer (70) of 808A Old River Road, Uvalda, deceased.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA

