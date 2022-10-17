Jordan Kight, Captain of Investigations of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, released information on the two fatalities that occurred Oct. 1. At approximately 8:09 a.m., the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from a representative with Life 360 (a smartphone app that utilizes GPS location tracking and alerts for various driving events, for example a crash) stating they had detected a crash and could not reach the person by phone. Moments later, 911 Dispatch received a second call from a bystander who stated two vehicles had collided in a head-on collision on Old River Road near Lewis Nail Road. Deputies arrived on the scene to find both Caitlyn Emily Banks (17) of 55 E. Jarman Street, Hazlehurst, and Gail Gaines Meyer (70) of 808A Old River Road, Uvalda, deceased.

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO