Bensalem Township, PA

NJ.com

A stranger might hand you a free bouquet of flowers Wednesday. Here’s why.

If you receive flowers from a complete stranger Wednesday, don’t be surprised — florists across New Jersey are giving away free bouquets as part of a nationwide initiative to spread kindness. Seven flower arrangers in the Garden State are participating in “Petal It Forward,” a goodwill initiative started...
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan

Don't even think about saying these words in front of us. When you live in New Jersey, you have a lot to deal with. We have unusual road structures, statewide debates on specific words, and a ton of inaccurate stereotypes to fight off. These things can get incredibly tiresome and frustrating.
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Netflix Thriller 'The Good Nurse' Is True Story About NJ, PA Hospital Serial Killer

The true story of a nurse responsible for killing 29 of his patients at hospitals across New Jersey and Pennsylvania is the premise of Netflix's new thriller "The Good Nurse." Directed by Tobias Lindholm, the show tells the horrifying tale of confessed serial killer Charles Cullen, a West Orange, NJ native who shut off ventilators and injected lethal medications into IV fluid bags at random.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

BREAKING!!! Emergency Crews Search For Car and Driver In Neshaminy Creek

UPDATE 1:00 PM. The car has been located in the area of the Waters Edge Bar in Bensalem. Indications are that the driver and sole occupant has been found inside the vehicle as well, as rescue workers were holding up sheets , once the vehicle made it to the shore. The vehicle went into the water from a house on Haunted Lane in Bensalem and the tide pushed the red SUV to where it was recovered. The identity of the driver has not been released.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

