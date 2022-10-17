Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NJ.com
A stranger might hand you a free bouquet of flowers Wednesday. Here’s why.
If you receive flowers from a complete stranger Wednesday, don’t be surprised — florists across New Jersey are giving away free bouquets as part of a nationwide initiative to spread kindness. Seven flower arrangers in the Garden State are participating in “Petal It Forward,” a goodwill initiative started...
Zoës Kitchen at The Promenade in Marlton Permanently Closes After 9 Years
Welp! There's another business down at The Promenade in Marlton. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Zoë's Kitchen in Marlton (500 Rte 73 S Ste B-7), which had been operating inside the The Promenade Sagemore shopping center, has permanently closed its doors after 9 years in business.
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
NJ.com
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids
Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
New Jersey: Did You Know Kids Can’t Write Their Own Signature?
We have a bit of a problem developing in New Jersey -- and across the country -- but the effects of it won't be felt for another few years or so. My friend Dave, who has a 16-year old and an 18-year old son, revealed that his kids have never been taught how to write in cursive.
Troubleshooters: NJ dog owner warning others after receiving hefty vet bill
A Cherry Hill woman says she paid thousands of dollars more than she needed to and she wants others to avoid the same mistake.
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan
Don't even think about saying these words in front of us. When you live in New Jersey, you have a lot to deal with. We have unusual road structures, statewide debates on specific words, and a ton of inaccurate stereotypes to fight off. These things can get incredibly tiresome and frustrating.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
Netflix Thriller 'The Good Nurse' Is True Story About NJ, PA Hospital Serial Killer
The true story of a nurse responsible for killing 29 of his patients at hospitals across New Jersey and Pennsylvania is the premise of Netflix's new thriller "The Good Nurse." Directed by Tobias Lindholm, the show tells the horrifying tale of confessed serial killer Charles Cullen, a West Orange, NJ native who shut off ventilators and injected lethal medications into IV fluid bags at random.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Hey New Jersey, This Classic Holiday Toy Will See A Price Increase This Year
I know it's still a few weeks before Halloween, but that doesn't mean you can't start thinking about holiday shopping. Every year I always say to myself "this is the year that I get it done sooner than later." It usually doesn't happen but this year may be different just...
The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore
When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Hamilton, NJ Resident Invites You to Her Halloween House
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Unauthorized car rally moved from Oxford Valley Mall to Neshaminy Mall to Willow Grove Mall: Police
An unauthorized car rally moved from the Oxford Valley Mall to the Neshaminy Mall to the Willow Grove Mall last weekend, police say.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
delawarevalleynews.com
BREAKING!!! Emergency Crews Search For Car and Driver In Neshaminy Creek
UPDATE 1:00 PM. The car has been located in the area of the Waters Edge Bar in Bensalem. Indications are that the driver and sole occupant has been found inside the vehicle as well, as rescue workers were holding up sheets , once the vehicle made it to the shore. The vehicle went into the water from a house on Haunted Lane in Bensalem and the tide pushed the red SUV to where it was recovered. The identity of the driver has not been released.
Comments / 0