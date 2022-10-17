Read full article on original website
Coalition seeks voting access for Marylanders awaiting trial
LARGO, Md. (AP) — Thousands of Maryland residents will not cast a ballot in this year’s election because they are behind bars. They have not had their voting rights taken from them. In fact, they have not been convicted of a crime. But because they are in jail...
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Columbus Dispatch. October 12, 2022. Editorial: Our view: Schools’ decisions on guns keep kids safer. When the Mississippi State Board of Education voted in September to allow school districts to make their own gun policies, we were anxious to learn how our districts would respond. We live in a...
Harvey Wollman, last South Dakota Democratic governor, dies
HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
Absolute Trust Counsel to Hold Free Virtual Trust Administration Event for California CFPs and CPAs
The Absolute Trust Academy trust administration 101 continuing education event will examine procedures and preparedness protocols to enhance practice efficiencies. WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading Bay Area estate planning firm Absolute Trust Counsel will host a free virtual event, The Absolute Trust Academy Trust Administration 101, on October 28, 2022, to equip CPAs and CFPs with a stronger knowledge of trust administration processes. The webinar is aimed at enhancing advisors’ client services and relationships. In addition, this event allows CPAs and CFPs to earn four hours of continuing education credits.
Early voting underway in Tennessee general election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early voting kicked off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day runs Mondays through Saturdays until Thursday, Nov. 3. The ballot features Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s reelection bid against Democrat Jason...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Orlando Sentinel. October 13, 2022. Editorial: A jury that acted without fear or favor. The crucial question at the Parkland killer’s sentencing trial wasn’t expressed in so many words on the elaborate verdict forms that took more than an hour to read in court Thursday. Rather, it was...
Oregon’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Walters to retire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters said Tuesday that she’ll retire at the end of the year. Walters, who became the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court in 2018, is the second justice this month to announce a retirement, giving Democrat Gov. Kate Brown two appointments to the state’s high court before she leaves office, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
July 2021 pipeline break leaked 714,000 gallons, not 36,000
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
Another wolf killed in Oregon, $11.5K reward offered
DURKEE, Ore. (AP) — A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public’s help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the...
Repairs could halt California rail service into December
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Metrolink and Amtrak train services could be suspended through December during repairs due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California, transit officials said. Service between Orange and San Diego counties was halted Sept. 30 after a recent storm surge...
Drought to continue for parts of Hawaii despite wet outlook
HONOLULU (AP) — Continuing La Nina weather is expected to bring above average rainfall for parts of Hawaii, but drought conditions could persist over some areas of the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's wet season outlook released Wednesday. La Nina, a cooling of Pacific Ocean...
