aircargonews.net
Air Europa Cargo sees greater efficiency with Wiremind Cargo’s SkyPallet
Air Europa Cargo has improved its operational efficiency with Wiremind Cargo’s end-to-end capacity optimisation product SkyPallet. The airline opted to use SkyPallet earlier this year, with a view to improving its flight planning processes at one of its hubs – specifically within a warehouse and with its Global Handling Agent (GHA).
mrobusinesstoday.com
China Eastern Airlines flies first SAF-powered Airbus A320neo
China Eastern Airlines for the first time flew an Airbus A320neo aircraft powered by a five percent blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). China Eastern Airlines for the first time conducted a flight on an Airbus A320neo aircraft powered by a five percent blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The sustainable fuel-powered aircraft took off from the Airbus Delivery Centre in Tianjin, China. The latest conducted flight opens a new chapter in the sustainable aviation initiative for the Chinese aviation market. Sustainable Aviation Fuel is considered a key enabler to contribute to the decarbonization of the aviation sector.
techaiapp.com
Goodbye, First Class: American Airlines to Fly Flagship Suites
First class on US airlines has been an endangered species for years, with more flyers demanding business class service. Now American Airlines has plans to replace first-class altogether on its long-haul fleet starting in 2024. Enter the debut of Flagship Suite seats, American’s new long-haul fleet class that will be introduced on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AFI KLM E&M to provide component support for Aeroitalia Boeing 737NG fleet
AFI KLM E&M will implement a range of services including components repair, access to a spare parts pool, logistical support and the provision of local component stocks for Aeroitalia. Aeroitalia, the new Italian fully private airline, has announced that the company has hired AFI KLM E&M’s expertise on the Boeing...
aircargonews.net
Airforwarders Association calls for urgent investment in air cargo at US airports
The Airforwarders Association (AfA) and the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America (NCBFAA) are calling for a State or Federal-backed ‘Air Cargo Support Fund’ to tackle the infrastructural crisis facing the US air cargo industry. The recommendations form part of a whitepaper following a major national...
Soccer-Qatar Airways cuts flights to make space for World Cup fans
DOHA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has withdrawn flights from 18 destinations to make space at Hamad International Airport for airlines carrying fans to next month's soccer World Cup, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.
American Airlines to refund $7.5 million in bag fees following lawsuit
American Airlines responds to a class action lawsuit with a deal to pay at least $7.5 million to travelers who were wrongly charged to check luggage.
aircargonews.net
Maersk highlights ongoing need for air cargo despite ocean recovery
Shipping and logistics giant Maersk has said air cargo will be needed as a reliable alternative to oceanfreight during the peak season. In a market round-up, the Copenhagen-headquartered company said that although the oceanfreight market had improved in recent weeks there were still challenges ahead. “Although the situation is improving...
Aviation International News
Bombardier Goes All In on SAF
Bombardier and Signature Aviation signed a landmark multi-year agreement at NBAA-BACE 2022 on Monday that will see the airframer convert all of its flight activity to sustainable aviation fuel through the Signature Renew book-and-claim system. The deal will cover all of Bombardier’s flight operations starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
Aviation International News
Aevex Twin Otter STC Boosts Maximum Takeoff Weight
Aevex Aerospace’s supplemental type certificate (STC) for DHC-6-300HG Twin Otter that increases the mtow from 12,500 to 14,000 pounds is now also available for DHC-6-400-series aircraft. The upgrade boosts available payload by 1,500 pounds based on an average empty weight of 7,700 pounds. According to Aevex (Booth 3581), the...
Aviation International News
Jet Aviation Wins Food Safety Award
Jet Aviation was presented with the Private and Business Aviation Food Safety Award from Davinci Inflight Training Institute on Wednesday afternoon at NBAA-BACE 2022. The company was honored for the successful completion of Davinci’s recently introduced Private and Business Aviation Food Safety Program by all of its more than 100 flight attendants, as well as mandating it for all future hires.
prestigeonline.com
Volocopter set to launch Rome Electric Air Taxi Service by 2024
Volocopter set to launch Rome Electric Air Taxi Service by 2024. If everything goes smoothly, Rome plans to have a revolutionary electric air taxi service by 2024 — just in time for the 2025 Vatican Jubilee. On October 6, German electric air-taxi company Volocopter GmbH carried out the first...
aircargonews.net
Qatar partners with Siemens on digitalisation
Siemens Logistics, Qatar Airways Cargo and Qatar Aviation Services (QAS) Cargo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote close cooperation in digitalising cargo handling processes. The collaborative project is due to deploy the latest in data analytics applications and predictive maintenance. Planned activities under the MoU include joint...
aircargonews.net
Chennault Airport paves way for air cargo with foreign clearance capabilities
Chennault International Airport (CWF) in Louisiana is paving the way for air cargo after signing a memorandum of understanding with US Customs and Border Protection to enable regular clearance of select international aircraft. Following the airport’s completion of a $4m air cargo facility in September, the agreement allows for the...
getnews.info
ALCIFO Uses Revolutionary Data-Driven, Holistic Approach Towards Building the Next Generation of Air Taxis
ALCIFO explains the need for a data-driven business simulation software towards enabling air taxis in its recently released white paper. ALCIFO, a next-generation air taxi network simulation provider, explains the critical use-case for business simulation software in its latest white paper. The paper discusses the Eviation’s Alice-like aircraft’s business opportunities for Regional Air Mobility market in Florida.
