Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 2 days ago
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Dewey Reopens Offices on Fridays

Effective immediately, the City of Dewey has reopened its City Hall offices on Fridays for regular business activities to take place during office hours of 8 am to 5 pm. The City had closed offices earlier this year in an effort to combat COVID and alleviate short staffing issues. These have been resolved and the office can now return to operating five days a week.
DEWEY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two ARPA Funding Requests Approved by Washington County Commissioners

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations. The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

COVID Grant Funds Still Available For Building Rehabilitation

The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Interim Tourism Director Receives Extension

The Osage County commissioners met Monday and approved all four items on the agenda involving Osage Co. Tourism. Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore received a contract extension for the rest of the year. The commissioners also agreed to sign an agreement between the tourism department and Griffin Communications and Bartlesville Radio.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Rogers County Man Scheduled To Be Executed Thursday

The state of Oklahoma is scheduled to put a Roger County man to death on Thursday. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed for killing his daughter Brianna in 2002. Prosecutors say Cole bent the 9-month-old in half, forcing her ankles backwards to her head. Cole's lawyers argued that he...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Community Meeting on October 20 Will Have Drug Theme

Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry of the Bartlesville Police Department along with Chief Tracy Roles and others from law enforcement have been holding a series of community meetings throughout our city for several months. At each meeting, they shared statistics about our city, introduced officers working the area around where the meetings were held, and interacted with citizens who offered comments.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Changes to local tag agencies explained

The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
publicradiotulsa.org

101-year-old race massacre survivor to be deposed for lawsuit

Attorneys for the three known 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors were back in court Tuesday for a hearing on requests from the city and other entities to dismiss a lawsuit seeking compensation from the government for participating in the massacre. Judge Caroline Wall said Damario Solomon-Simmons, lead attorney for the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Osage County wreck sends Wagoner man to the hospital

A 76-year-old Wagoner man is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 4:35 Wednesday morning on Oklahoma Highway 20, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The driver, Calvin Stroud, reportedly drove his 2016 GMC Sierra past a stop sign and...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Tulsa firefighters endorse Gov. Kevin Stitt

(Oklahoma City, Okla.) – The Stitt for Governor 2022 Campaign has today announced the Tulsa Firefighters PAC endorsement of Governor Kevin Stitt for re-election in 2022. “Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and it’s our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 176 in Tulsa, Ok. “Gov. Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16-22

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for drivers who are 15-18 years old. In 2020, ore than 2200 people were killed and another 156,566 were injured in a crash that involved a teen driver. That is why the US Department of Transporation holds an annual awareness campaign known as National Teen Driver Safety Week in hopes of educating both parents and teens about taking time to talk about defensive driving strategies and basic driving skills. This year, the week is October 16-22.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act

Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
news9.com

New Orleans Square Construction Ahead Of Schedule In Broken Arrow

While construction on the New Orleans Square project in Broken Arrow started roughly four months ago, the project is expected to be completed sometime in March 2023. The last four months have seen a lot of road work at the West New Orleans Street and South Elm Place intersection. Steve Yoder, Broken Arrow's business retention and expansion coordinator, said that he anticipates most of the road work to be completed by around mid-to-late December.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK

