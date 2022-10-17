Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools

Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Dewey Reopens Offices on Fridays
Effective immediately, the City of Dewey has reopened its City Hall offices on Fridays for regular business activities to take place during office hours of 8 am to 5 pm. The City had closed offices earlier this year in an effort to combat COVID and alleviate short staffing issues. These have been resolved and the office can now return to operating five days a week.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two ARPA Funding Requests Approved by Washington County Commissioners
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations. The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.
bartlesvilleradio.com
COVID Grant Funds Still Available For Building Rehabilitation
The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Interim Tourism Director Receives Extension
The Osage County commissioners met Monday and approved all four items on the agenda involving Osage Co. Tourism. Interim Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore received a contract extension for the rest of the year. The commissioners also agreed to sign an agreement between the tourism department and Griffin Communications and Bartlesville Radio.
news9.com
Rogers County Man Scheduled To Be Executed Thursday
The state of Oklahoma is scheduled to put a Roger County man to death on Thursday. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed for killing his daughter Brianna in 2002. Prosecutors say Cole bent the 9-month-old in half, forcing her ankles backwards to her head. Cole's lawyers argued that he...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Community Meeting on October 20 Will Have Drug Theme
Sgt. Kevin Ickleberry of the Bartlesville Police Department along with Chief Tracy Roles and others from law enforcement have been holding a series of community meetings throughout our city for several months. At each meeting, they shared statistics about our city, introduced officers working the area around where the meetings were held, and interacted with citizens who offered comments.
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
publicradiotulsa.org
101-year-old race massacre survivor to be deposed for lawsuit
Attorneys for the three known 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors were back in court Tuesday for a hearing on requests from the city and other entities to dismiss a lawsuit seeking compensation from the government for participating in the massacre. Judge Caroline Wall said Damario Solomon-Simmons, lead attorney for the...
KTUL
Glenpool to host 44th Annual BlackGold days Festival starting this Thursday
Thursday & Friday 4-11 p.m.
Osage County wreck sends Wagoner man to the hospital
A 76-year-old Wagoner man is recovering after crashing his truck into a tree. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports it happened around 4:35 Wednesday morning on Oklahoma Highway 20, 3.2 miles south of Fairfax in Osage County. The driver, Calvin Stroud, reportedly drove his 2016 GMC Sierra past a stop sign and...
guthrienewspage.com
Tulsa firefighters endorse Gov. Kevin Stitt
(Oklahoma City, Okla.) – The Stitt for Governor 2022 Campaign has today announced the Tulsa Firefighters PAC endorsement of Governor Kevin Stitt for re-election in 2022. “Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and it’s our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 176 in Tulsa, Ok. “Gov. Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”
News On 6
Nikon Photo Contest Takes A Close Look At The Microscopic World
TULSA, Okla. - A photography contest is shining a light on the microscopic world. Nikon's Photomicrography Competition features photos taken through a microscope... and some of the images are hard to believe.
bartlesvilleradio.com
National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16-22
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for drivers who are 15-18 years old. In 2020, ore than 2200 people were killed and another 156,566 were injured in a crash that involved a teen driver. That is why the US Department of Transporation holds an annual awareness campaign known as National Teen Driver Safety Week in hopes of educating both parents and teens about taking time to talk about defensive driving strategies and basic driving skills. This year, the week is October 16-22.
kggfradio.com
On A Tip Officers Catch Thieves In The Act
Two Montgomery County men are arrested after a tip about suspicious activity. Independence Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of W. Main for a suspicious activity complaint about two individuals loading something onto a trailer. Officers arrived on the scene just as the vehicle was leaving, but were able to pull the vehicle over. The driver was identified as 45-year-old James Ramey, of Cherryvale, and the passenger as 25-year-old Steven Hilyard, of Independence.
news9.com
New Orleans Square Construction Ahead Of Schedule In Broken Arrow
While construction on the New Orleans Square project in Broken Arrow started roughly four months ago, the project is expected to be completed sometime in March 2023. The last four months have seen a lot of road work at the West New Orleans Street and South Elm Place intersection. Steve Yoder, Broken Arrow's business retention and expansion coordinator, said that he anticipates most of the road work to be completed by around mid-to-late December.
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
okcfox.com
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
