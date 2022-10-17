Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for drivers who are 15-18 years old. In 2020, ore than 2200 people were killed and another 156,566 were injured in a crash that involved a teen driver. That is why the US Department of Transporation holds an annual awareness campaign known as National Teen Driver Safety Week in hopes of educating both parents and teens about taking time to talk about defensive driving strategies and basic driving skills. This year, the week is October 16-22.

