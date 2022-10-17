Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Harvey Wollman, Last South Dakota Democratic Governor, Dies
HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
US News and World Report
WVa Family Court Judge Named in Berkeley, Jefferson Counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent...
US News and World Report
10 Juvenile Offenders Now in Area of Louisiana Adult Prison
BRIDGE CITY, La. (AP) — Ten young offenders from a suburban New Orleans juvenile lockup plagued by violence and escapes were transferred to the state's main adult prison Tuesday, a temporary move allowed by a federal judge over the objections of criminal justice advocates and the young inmates' families.
US News and World Report
February Execution Date Set for Missouri Man Who Killed Four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at...
US News and World Report
California Guard Gets 12 Year Prison Term for Killing Inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
US News and World Report
Dismembered Remains Found in Oklahoma River Identified as 4 Missing Men
(Reuters) - Dismembered bodies found in the Deep Fork River in Oklahoma have been identified as those of four men reported missing last week, the local police chief said on Monday, adding: "This is now a murder investigation." Investigators found the first remains on Friday and determined over the weekend...
