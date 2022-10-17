Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
NME
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
NME
Young Fathers announce new album ‘Heavy Heavy’ with “swaggering” single ‘I Saw’
Young Fathers have announced their fourth studio album, ‘Heavy Heavy’ – listen to their new single ‘I Saw’ below. The Scottish trio are set to release the 10-track record – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Cocoa Sugar’ – on February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll feature the track ‘Geronimo’, which came out this summer.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Anthony Kiedis Says Rick Rubin + Beastie Boys Left Chili Peppers Rehearsal Fearing ‘Somebody Was Gonna Get Murdered’
Addiction can make people behave in ways that they wouldn't sober. In the case with Red Hot Chili Peppers, they were apparently so "terrifying" that they scared Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys away when they first had the chance to work with the producer because he feared "somebody was gonna get murdered."
Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
ETOnline.com
Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump Following Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a bumpdate! The former Victoria's Secret model took to her Instagram Stories Saturday to show off her growing baby bump in a slinky blank dress. Tagging the brand, Bumpsuit, Prinsloo zoomed in on her belly while giving her followers a look at her sleek, black outfit. The 34-year-old mother of two paired the look with some black combat boots. Prinsloo was all smiles in the video, her latest pregnancy update since revealing she was expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine, last month.
NME
Kanye West partners with accused rapist to hand out ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts to homeless
Kanye West’s team handed out shirts with the words “White Lives Matter” to homeless people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row on Sunday night (October 16). A video posted by Ian Connor, who is a stylist and associate of West, shows the handout taking place (as reported by Rolling Stone), with a voice in the background stating “courtesy of Kanye West”. Connor has previously been accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer Sara James Covers Billie Eilish, Releases New Version of “My Wave”
America’s Got Talent standout Sara James has made her way to Spotify’s studio to re-record one of her original songs. Spicing up this collaboration even more, the Polish singer also covered her favorite Billie Eilish track. Sara James Drops Two Spotify Singles. The 14-year-old songstress didn’t waste the...
Meat Loaf, Guns N' Roses and Oasis albums listed among the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history
The Official Charts Company have revealed the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history and a rock artist is number 1
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
Florence + the Machine Soldier Through Rain and Power Outages to Close Out ‘Dance Fever’ Tour at Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review
About 20 minutes past Florence + the Machine’s slated start time for their headlining set at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, most of the venue was still pitch black from a venue-wide power outage. The crowd’s anxiety mounted as many wondered whether the show would still happen — until the stage’s two display screens suddenly rebooted and the Bowl’s lights blared back on. Fans, many wearing flower crowns to match Welch’s mystical aesthetic, roared in thunderous applause at the sight of a Windows login screen — as if Florence herself had stepped onto center stage, and Welch and the group masterfully...
NME
Orbital announce new album ‘Optical Delusion’, share Sleaford Mods collaboration ‘Dirty Rat’
Orbital have announced their new album, ‘Optical Delusion’. The electronic duo’s tenth studio album is set for release on February 17, 2023. It is their first album since 2018’s ‘Monsters Exist’. Alongside the announcement, Orbital have premiered the first single from ‘Optical Delusion,’ a...
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
NME
Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’
Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.
Comments / 0