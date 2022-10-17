Read full article on original website
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Bozeman couple continues battle with city over water rights
The Gilliland’s property is home to Lyman Creek, which city officials say supplies Bozeman with 20% of its water.
Montana DEQ discovers 'forever chemicals' in 3 bodies of water in Bozeman
Hundreds of everyday products are made up of what the Montana DEQ calls ‘Forever Chemicals’. They’ve been found in several bodies of water in Bozeman.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman
Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and some people would like some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals questioning the laws, and they have valid concerns. This past year there have been discussions on whether or not to have paid parking in downtown Bozeman and locals weren't happy about that.
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
Historic 38-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston Needs New Owner
If you had the money to purchase a unique, historic building, would you do it?. It's no secret that the housing problems in Gallatin Valley are a constant concern among locals. Whether you're trying to buy a house or rent an apartment, we all deal with the fallbacks of expensive and limited housing. Some locations don't have access to decent internet, others don't allow animals, some have serious damage from previous renters...it's a minefield of problems.
Wife and husband die in homicide/suicide near Gallatin Gateway
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified two victims on Wednesday who reportedly died in a homicide/suicide on Tuesday night.
Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life. The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.
Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend
WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
Does This Constant Bozeman Question Annoy You Like It Does Me?
This may get some backlash and I am totally prepared for that. As most of us do, I spend some of my days on social media exploring what people are asking about this week, but for the last couple of weeks, I can't help but wonder why I keep seeing the same exact question being asked over and over and over.
Bozeman’s Black Bull GC picks Troon
Troon has been selected to manage Black Bull Golf Club, a private club located in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing. Black Bull is a private golf community located on 500...
Get Ready Montana! Pack The Place In Pink Is Back At It Again
Every season we look forward to different Montana State University events. This event is one that touches home for me personally. My aunt is a breast cancer survivor and seeing the impact it had on her mentally and physically, and the impact it had on her family, any time that I can give back to the cause, I do.
Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) are putting community before profit
With the rental market tightening, a handful of landlords are forgoing higher rents in hopes of preserving small-town culture. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Bozeman is nearing $2,000 a month. Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%. In short, you’re lucky to find a place to live if you want to rent in Bozeman.
Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only
We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building
Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
Are Montanans Ready For This Disaster? The Top 3 Things To Know.
A fire is one of the greatest fears for many parents, homeowners, and renters. They can be devastating in multiple ways; losing a loved one and/or all of your belongings would be one of the most challenging moments in most people's lives. This week was Fire Prevention Week in Bozeman...
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds south of Gallatin Gateway
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The suspect in a shooting that left a man dead was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says they responded Tuesday around 6:45 pm to a report of gunshots on Cliff Manor Ln., about 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway. On...
