Gallatin County, MT

XL Country 100.7

Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday

Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Five Weird Facts About Residential Parking in Bozeman

Parking is a hot-button issue for many locals in the Bozeman area, and some people would like some clarity. Parking in Bozeman has become a massive issue for many locals questioning the laws, and they have valid concerns. This past year there have been discussions on whether or not to have paid parking in downtown Bozeman and locals weren't happy about that.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Historic 38-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston Needs New Owner

If you had the money to purchase a unique, historic building, would you do it?. It's no secret that the housing problems in Gallatin Valley are a constant concern among locals. Whether you're trying to buy a house or rent an apartment, we all deal with the fallbacks of expensive and limited housing. Some locations don't have access to decent internet, others don't allow animals, some have serious damage from previous renters...it's a minefield of problems.
LIVINGSTON, MT
explorebigsky.com

Two dead in murder-suicide in Gallatin Canyon

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office today announced that a woman shot her husband to death on the evening of Oct. 18 before taking her own life. The sheriff’s office responded to a call just before 7 p.m. reporting gunshots at 20 Cliff Manor Ln., roughly 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway into the Gallatin Canyon. A witness reported that a woman shot at a man before fleeing the scene.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Increasing wind, rain and mountain snow arrive this weekend

WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday through Sunday for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches below 7000 feet with 10 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. This winter storm watch includes Monarch, Neihart, and Big Sky.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
golfcourseindustry.com

Bozeman’s Black Bull GC picks Troon

Troon has been selected to manage Black Bull Golf Club, a private club located in Bozeman, Montana. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing. Black Bull is a private golf community located on 500...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Get Ready Montana! Pack The Place In Pink Is Back At It Again

Every season we look forward to different Montana State University events. This event is one that touches home for me personally. My aunt is a breast cancer survivor and seeing the impact it had on her mentally and physically, and the impact it had on her family, any time that I can give back to the cause, I do.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Some Bozeman landlords (no kidding) are putting community before profit

With the rental market tightening, a handful of landlords are forgoing higher rents in hopes of preserving small-town culture. The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Bozeman is nearing $2,000 a month. Renters report dramatic monthly increases when their leases are up, and the vacancy rate is consistently below 2%. In short, you’re lucky to find a place to live if you want to rent in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Fall Favorite Returns For One Weekend Only

We always talk about shopping local, eating local, and supporting local. Well, we've got some good news for everyone. You can get a whole lotta local this weekend at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. On October 14th and 15th, you can shop from over 190 different artists at the Bozeman Fall MADE...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

New Business Moving Into the Old Cactus Records Building

Big changes are happening in downtown Bozeman. Here's one major change that you need to know about. In February, Cactus Records, a local staple in Bozeman, closed its downtown location after being in the same place for 35 years. The business has since moved further west on Main St. Cactus...
BOZEMAN, MT
