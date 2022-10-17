ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Man facing assault, other charges in Richmond, Anson counties

ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man wanted on multiple charges in two counties was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Malcolm Murray, of Wadesboro, was wanted on domestic violence charges in his home county and on charges stemming from a June 28 incident in Richmond County.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Tyler Mc.

Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale

Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver arrested in West End crash

A single-vehicle crash in West End resulted in the driver being arrested. The incident happened on Monday in the 200 block of Holly Grove School Road just after 12:30 p.m. First responders arrived to an overturned Ford Focus in a small ditch. Investigators say the driver crossed the centerline, hit a ditch on the opposite side of the road, and hit several trees before overturning in the ditch.
WEST END, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
richmondobserver

Police charge man with attempted murder, arson in Hamlet apartment fire

HAMLET — A man is facing multiple charges related to an apartment fire in late August. Police arrested 38-year-old Emmanuel Triewon Nelson on Friday, Oct. 14 and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree arson, breaking and entering and burning personal property. Nelson is accused of setting fire to...
HAMLET, NC
WBTV

Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department arrested an Uber driver for sexually assault of a passenger. On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Police responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy