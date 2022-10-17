Read full article on original website
Horrific Interstate 77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
Parent throws bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, district officials say
A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
Woman throws bleach on elderly North Carolina bus driver
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
Man facing assault, other charges in Richmond, Anson counties
ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man wanted on multiple charges in two counties was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Malcolm Murray, of Wadesboro, was wanted on domestic violence charges in his home county and on charges stemming from a June 28 incident in Richmond County.
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested five suspects connected to a shooting near a CMS school bus at West Boulevard near Remount Road. The bus was carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed no students were hurt. A Dodge Charger was hit, but the driver...
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
Driver arrested in West End crash
A single-vehicle crash in West End resulted in the driver being arrested. The incident happened on Monday in the 200 block of Holly Grove School Road just after 12:30 p.m. First responders arrived to an overturned Ford Focus in a small ditch. Investigators say the driver crossed the centerline, hit a ditch on the opposite side of the road, and hit several trees before overturning in the ditch.
Hamlet Police seek ‘person of interest’ in store robbery
HAMLET — Police have again turned to social media to ask the community’s help in identifying a suspect. The Hamlet Police Department on Monday posted photos of an individual deemed “a person of interest” in the robbery of a local business. The post does not indicate...
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the...
Police: Suspects steal car after stabbing man near southwest Charlotte Walmart
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after arresting three suspects accused of stabbing a man outside a Walmart in southwest Charlotte, stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Officers responded Monday morning to the scene at the Whitehall Commons shopping center on South Tryon Street near Interstate...
Police charge man with attempted murder, arson in Hamlet apartment fire
HAMLET — A man is facing multiple charges related to an apartment fire in late August. Police arrested 38-year-old Emmanuel Triewon Nelson on Friday, Oct. 14 and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree arson, breaking and entering and burning personal property. Nelson is accused of setting fire to...
Body found in the woods in the Steele Creek area, death investigation underway
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the woods in the Steele Creek area on Thursday, CMPD said. The body was found Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. 📲 Download the Queen City News app...
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department arrested an Uber driver for sexually assault of a passenger. On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Police responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital...
Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
Bullets Fired into East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt. WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Shady Oak Trail, which is near an apartment complex on Sharon Lakes Road. One victim, later identified as Eduardo Banegas, 21,...
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
