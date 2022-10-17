Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Hobbs has slight lead over Lake in governor’s race

Read full article on original website
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the state Capitol a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through...
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Horne leads Hoffman in race for Superintendent
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on the economy, the border and recent polls
PHOENIX — Three weeks out from Arizona's Nov. 8 general election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took a tour of Metro-Tech High School in the Phoenix Union High School District. Lake met with the school’s principal and district superintendent. She toured the high school’s departments like police, fire, pharmacy...
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government
The governor's office maintains they are happy to remove the temporary containers when the federal government offers a permanent solution. The post ‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government appeared first on KYMA.
Harassment Claims as Trump-Supported Group in Arizona Filming Ballot Boxes
A group supported by former President Donald Trump is filming ballot boxes in Arizona and other states. A video posted on Twitter by ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg showed a man and a woman with cameras outside the Maricopa County elections headquarters. Kari Lake, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, is facing off against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a closely watched race for governor.
Arizona governor says border barriers will stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has answered the Department of Reclamation’s request to remove the container barriers he’s erected at the border. Governor Ducey wrote a letter telling the bureau the “containers will remain in place” until the government provides plans to replace them.
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
Where is my Arizona ballot? And 4 other common questions about early voting
KJZZ is partnering with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions about early ballots in Arizona we've answered so far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on our form or...
Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona
If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona
On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
New poll shows gubernatorial race will be a tight one
A new poll is showing Kari Lake holds a narrow lead over Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race.
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says
(The Center Square) – In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
An Arizona tribal community is selling the feds water from Lake Mead
The Gila River Indian Community announced plans to conserve a large portion of its water supplies over the next three years. The tribe is seeking payment from a new federal program designed to incentivize reductions in water use. This marks a reversal from an August announcement that it would pull out of conservation efforts.
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. New push...
Proposition 129 in Arizona would limit a ballot measure to one subject
PHOENIX — A proposition this November in Arizona might have an impact on how measures could look on your ballot moving forward. Prop 129 would limit a ballot measure to one subject and require that subject to be expressed in the initiative’s title. Supporters say it would help...
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state
Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities
A SafeWise analysis determined the state's safest cities.
