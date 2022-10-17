Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene
PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14, 2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse
This West Palm Beach institution will host an exclusive pairing dinner October 27. The post Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
Palm Beach County School Board chooses name for incoming Boynton Beach-area middle school
One of the newest schools coming to Palm Beach County will shed its placeholder name, “17-PP Middle School,” and open under the official name approved Wednesday. When students walk onto the new campus in August, they’ll be arriving at West Boynton Middle School, a 12-acre property that’s already taking shape near the...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun
The twenty-first annual celebration of Italian-American heritage returns to Abacoa in Jupiter November 4-6 The post Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
BOCA RATON MIDDLE SCHOOLER ATTACKED FOR TIKTOK VIDEO, FAMILY SUES
CLAIM: STUDENT WAS TARGETED FOR THE “SKULL CRUSHER”… OTHER KIDS HAD CELLPHONES READY TO RECORD… WHERE WERE THE TEACHERS? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A horrific attack at Boca Raton Middle School has led to the filing of a major lawsuit against […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands
It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the mass shooting.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’
The city of Tamarac hosts its Food Truck Friday this week, with food, fun, music, and games for the whole family. Held on Friday, October 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks.
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
bocamag.com
Omakase Popup Tomorrow at Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray is partnering up with Craft Food Tours for a one-night only omakase dinner tomorrow, Oct. 20. The 15-course evening, inspired by wafu, is centered around the cuisine that combines Japanese and Italian flavors, ingredients and techniques. The dinner includes courses like Japanese A5 wagyu, Tasmanian organic...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds Family Medicine Physician
October 14, 2022 – Family medicine physician Lianna Navar, MD, has joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Dr. Navar completed her family medicine residency at the University of California’s Riverside University...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket.
Click10.com
Broward superintendent faces criticism, praise over service since February
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Although the Broward County Public Schools superintendent has only been on the job since February, she is already facing the Broward County School Board members’ evaluation. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.”. “We have had significant changes for the betterment, as...
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
Comments / 3