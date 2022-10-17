ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Talk Media

TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Target date set for return of MSD belongings frozen in time at crime scene

PARKLAND - Except for the chain link fence and vines growing on the wall, everything is just as it was on February 14,  2018, at the 1200 building on the 45-acre Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people died. It was the end of the day in room 1214, the classroom of longtime teacher Ivy Schamis.Schamis taught a popular Holocaust course for juniors and seniors.They were finishing a discussion on the Berlin Olympics when bullets were sprayed into the classroom. Students Helena Ramsay and Nick Dworet were killed. Schamis testified at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial which ended last week. A...
PARKLAND, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MIDDLE SCHOOLER ATTACKED FOR TIKTOK VIDEO, FAMILY SUES

CLAIM: STUDENT WAS TARGETED FOR THE “SKULL CRUSHER”… OTHER KIDS HAD CELLPHONES READY TO RECORD… WHERE WERE THE TEACHERS? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A horrific attack at Boca Raton Middle School has led to the filing of a major lawsuit against […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands

It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the mass shooting.
PARKLAND, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’

The city of Tamarac hosts its Food Truck Friday this week, with food, fun, music, and games for the whole family. Held on Friday, October 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks.
TAMARAC, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Omakase Popup Tomorrow at Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray is partnering up with Craft Food Tours for a one-night only omakase dinner tomorrow, Oct. 20. The 15-course evening, inspired by wafu, is centered around the cuisine that combines Japanese and Italian flavors, ingredients and techniques. The dinner includes courses like Japanese A5 wagyu, Tasmanian organic...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Family Medicine Physician

October 14, 2022 – Family medicine physician Lianna Navar, MD, has joined the Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Dr. Navar completed her family medicine residency at the University of California’s Riverside University...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

