ksl.com
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox holds monthly PBS news conference
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox held his his monthly PBS News Conference Thursday. Watch it here. This story will be updated.
Property tax bill could end a free ride for many water users in Utah's drought
A major bill unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill could dramatically change how water is paid for in the state. The bill was formally presented on Wednesday by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada
It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
ksl.com
Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone-free
HOLLADAY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said that he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens. "Increasingly, kids and adults are turning to social media for connections. We don't spend as much time with our families and...
The state of Utah's government internet systems go down
The state of Utah's computer networks experienced a major outage on Wednesday, impacting public-facing systems.
ksl.com
Who's growing and who's shrinking? Enrollment numbers released for Utah institutions
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah System of Higher Education on Monday released annual data that shows which colleges and universities are gaining students and which ones are losing them. The eight degree-granting institutions that make up USHE saw enrollment grow by 1.45%, combined. While the state is up...
ksl.com
Thanksgiving expected to cost more this year, not just because of inflation
SALT LAKE CITY — The high cost of Thanksgiving this year might be hard to swallow, and not just because of inflation. In September of last year, a pound of fresh boneless skinless turkey cost $3.16 a pound, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation. The same turkey this September costs $6.70 a pound. That's more than double.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
ksl.com
Utah's top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI — The abduction of a child is a parent's nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes "could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That's why the state reinstated a program that helps...
gastronomicslc.com
BBQ to Empanadas – what’s new on the Utah dining scene
This makes our fourteenth check in to date this year; another installment in an ever growing compendium of what’s new in Utah for 2022. I have a feeling we’re gonna smash last year’s end of year summary which recapped 195 new restaurants reported on. As ever lemme remind you that you can follow along in more granular fashion at New In Utah – our blow by blow account of newfangled stuff as and when news arrives.
Google is bringing faster internet to Utah
Google is introducing two new internet plans that will make it's already fast fiber internet even faster.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
ABC 4
New beauty pageant comes to Utah
2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: New mail scam in Utah could cost you thousands
ROY, Utah — Scammers certainly have gotten more sophisticated over the years. Americans lose billions to cybercrooks every year. So, it may be relatively easy for us to forget some scam artists are still sending letters to their targets via old-fashioned U.S. mail. In fact, a new letter is showing up in the mailboxes of Utahns. If you handle it wrong, it could cost you thousands.
kjzz.com
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
ksl.com
Man suspected in Utah serial robberies arrested in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado police on Monday arrested a man on suspicion of committing a series of robberies along the Wasatch Front in August and September. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office. Hagans was detained by the Greenwood Village Police Department with assistance from FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
utahstories.com
The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials
You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
