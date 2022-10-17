ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada

It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone-free

HOLLADAY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said that he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens. "Increasingly, kids and adults are turning to social media for connections. We don't spend as much time with our families and...
Thanksgiving expected to cost more this year, not just because of inflation

SALT LAKE CITY — The high cost of Thanksgiving this year might be hard to swallow, and not just because of inflation. In September of last year, a pound of fresh boneless skinless turkey cost $3.16 a pound, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation. The same turkey this September costs $6.70 a pound. That's more than double.
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In

SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
BBQ to Empanadas – what’s new on the Utah dining scene

This makes our fourteenth check in to date this year; another installment in an ever growing compendium of what’s new in Utah for 2022. I have a feeling we’re gonna smash last year’s end of year summary which recapped 195 new restaurants reported on. As ever lemme remind you that you can follow along in more granular fashion at New In Utah – our blow by blow account of newfangled stuff as and when news arrives.
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
New beauty pageant comes to Utah

2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
Get Gephardt: New mail scam in Utah could cost you thousands

ROY, Utah — Scammers certainly have gotten more sophisticated over the years. Americans lose billions to cybercrooks every year. So, it may be relatively easy for us to forget some scam artists are still sending letters to their targets via old-fashioned U.S. mail. In fact, a new letter is showing up in the mailboxes of Utahns. If you handle it wrong, it could cost you thousands.
Man suspected in Utah serial robberies arrested in Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY — Colorado police on Monday arrested a man on suspicion of committing a series of robberies along the Wasatch Front in August and September. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah, was arrested in Greenwood Village, Colorado, according to the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office. Hagans was detained by the Greenwood Village Police Department with assistance from FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials

You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
