On Monday evening, the Great Room of Elkin Hall was overflowed as students, staff and community members came to see the latest session of the Six O’clock series. This session was titled “What to Say, How to Say It: Reestablishing the Art of Spoken Communication” and was hosted by Dr. Tammy Manko, director of the IUP Career and Professional Development Center (CPDC).

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO