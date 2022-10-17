Read full article on original website
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
U.N. approves Haiti sanctions, targets gang leader Cherizier
Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council approved sanctions on Friday including an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, imposing the measures on the Caribbean state's most powerful gang leader.
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
MIAMI (AP) — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America’s top adversaries. “The key is the cash,” the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia’s biggest aluminum company. “As soon as you are ready with cash we can work.” The communication was included in a 49-page indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York federal court charging seven individuals with conspiring to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen. The frank talk among co-defendants reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions — complete with Hong Kong shell companies, bulk cash pick ups, phantom oil tankers and the use of cryptocurrency to cloak transactions that are illicit under U.S. law
UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote from Wednesday...
Iran warns citizens to leave Ukraine after US accuses it of aiding Russia in war
Iran on Friday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine and warned against traveling to the war-torn nation after the US accused Tehran of aiding Russia's war effort.
Ethiopia PM vows 'end' to war as Tigray's rebels agree to peace talks
Tigray's rebel authorities said Friday they would attend talks next week aimed at ending war in Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed fighting "will end and peace will prevail". Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who sent the army into Tigray in November 2020 to oust the region's dissident authorities, said the war "would end and peace will prevail."
