Samaritan House Seeking Meal Delivery Drivers to Provide Warm Dinner for Our Low-Income & Elderly/Housebound Neighbors

HELP ECHS C/O 99 Classmate Leslie Lynch For Hospice Care Fundraiser
South San Francisco, CA October 20, 2022 by Angie Rowland. NOTE: Class of 99 another one of our classmates needs our help. If your able to donate, it all helps. If you feel comfortable please share, trying to get our friends some much needed support in a hard time. CREATED...
South San Francisco Weekly Police Reports
STOLEN FIREARM RECOVERED: Our Neighborhood Response Team authored a search warrant for a recent firearms investigation. They executed the search warrant today in San Francisco and located a stolen Sig Sauer P365 9mm firearm. The firearm was reported stolen out of San Francisco. The suspect is a 15 year old juvenile, who was not present during the search warrant. Further follow up will be conducted in order to take the juvenile into custody. Thank you to our Neighborhood Response Team!!
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Dorito
South San Francisco, CA October 20, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. We are simply perplexed that Dorito the Alaskan Husky mix hasn’t been adopted yet. This gigantic fluffy teddy bear has been waiting at our shelter for 466 days! Our hope is that making him our Pet of the Week again will spur some interest in this guy. Now onto more about Dorito. Do you dream of a partner to share the good things in life with? A partner who loves the great outdoors followed by a comforting cuddle on the sofa. Allow us to introduce you to Dorito, your dream partner. Dorito is a seven-year-old neutered male Alaskan Husky mix with soulful amber eyes. He’s brimming with impeccable manners and whip-smart intelligence. Dorito’s two favorite things in life are taking long nature hikes and snuggling. Dorito loves humans, but he’s not crazy about other dogs, so he should be the only pet in a home. But trust us, this handsome sweet guy is all you’ll ever need. Looking for a dog who is the complete package? Ask for Dorito ID# A898140.
Scam Alert: New busines owners, watch out! That letter isn’t from the government
South San Francisco, CA October 21, 2022 from Better Business Bureau. Watch out for letters that look official – but aren’t. Correctly filing the official paperwork can be a nerve-wracking part of setting up a new business. New business owners can easily confuse official-looking correspondence with a real legal requirement. Here’s how to spot a con that tricks new business owners into overpaying for an unnecessary Certificate of Existence.
SSF Response to SMC Civil Grand Jury Report “A Delicate Balance between Knowledge and Power: Government Transparency and the Public’s Right to Know”
South San Francisco, CA October 22, 2022 Submitted by City Clerks Record Technician. To be approved by the South San Francisco City Council on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Resolution approving the City Clerk’s response to the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury Report, dated August 9, 2022, entitled “A Delicate Balance between Knowledge and Power: Government Transparency and the Public’s Right to Know” and authorizing the City Clerk to send the response letter on behalf of the City Council.
