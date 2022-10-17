Samaritan House Seeking Meal Delivery Drivers to Provide Warm Dinner for Our Low-Income & Elderly/Housebound Neighbors

South San Francisco, CA October 20, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. We are simply perplexed that Dorito the Alaskan Husky mix hasn’t been adopted yet. This gigantic fluffy teddy bear has been waiting at our shelter for 466 days! Our hope is that making him our Pet of the Week again will spur some interest in this guy. Now onto more about Dorito. Do you dream of a partner to share the good things in life with? A partner who loves the great outdoors followed by a comforting cuddle on the sofa. Allow us to introduce you to Dorito, your dream partner. Dorito is a seven-year-old neutered male Alaskan Husky mix with soulful amber eyes. He’s brimming with impeccable manners and whip-smart intelligence. Dorito’s two favorite things in life are taking long nature hikes and snuggling. Dorito loves humans, but he’s not crazy about other dogs, so he should be the only pet in a home. But trust us, this handsome sweet guy is all you’ll ever need. Looking for a dog who is the complete package? Ask for Dorito ID# A898140.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO