ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Boost Mobile deal knocks price of 5G data plan to $5 for first month

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAU4h_0icsu3eJ00

The first Black Friday deals of the season will be here soon. However, if you can't afford to wait, we've just spotted a killer deal on a cell phone plan.

For a limited time, Boost Mobile is offering new customers its 10GB data plan (5G) with unlimited talk/text for just $5 for your first month . The plan regularly costs $35/month. It's worth noting that the SIM kit and shipping are also free, which saves you an extra $20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxUfF_0icsu3eJ00

Boost Mobile: 10GB data for $5/month @ Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile is offering new customers its 10GB data plan (5G) for just $5 for the first month. The plan also includes unlimited talk/text. Traditionally priced at $35/month, it's one of the most aggressive discounts we've seen from Boost Mobile. The deal also includes a free SIM kit ($9.99  value) and free shipping ($9.99 value). It'll work with most unlocked GSM phones.  After your first month is up, you'll pay $35/month for the plan. View Deal

Boost Mobile offers some of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Plans are generally affordable, flexible, and family friendly. Boost is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile. Although Boost used to be owned by Sprint, the company was sold to Dish as a result of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger.

Boost doesn't require service contracts and the prices you see include taxes and fees. The service works with most unlocked GSM phones. Make sure to check out our best Boost Mobile plans guide to pick out the right plan for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best Verizon cell phone plans 2022

Verizon has some of the best coverage in the nation and a fast-growing 5G network. If you're considering joining this carrier, these are some of the best Verizon Plans and what to expect!
Phone Arena

Verizon launches new prepaid plans, lowers prices

Inflation is on the increase around the world, so many companies have already made their products and services much more expensive. Food and energy prices have hit record highs this year, but it looks like Verizon doesn’t really care about that. The Big Red has just announced a new...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people

Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy