Evaluating Medicare during enrollment season with Rock Castle Insurance Group on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Paul Sudduth, president of Rock Castle Insurance Group, discusses what you should look for this month in your Medicare during enrollment season.
The importance of physical therapy with Carrie Pagliano on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dynamic clinic care leader and physical therapist Carrie Pagliano joins Coast Live to discuss how to encourage more people to move, and how a physical therapist can help with a treatment plan tailored to one’s specific needs and abilities. For more information, visit choosept.com.
Award-winning author Richard C. Lyons on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning author and political commentator Richard C. Lyons joins Coast Live to discuss his recent book release, "Shadows of the Acropolis." "Shadows of the Acropolis" is available at local bookstores and online at richardclyons.com. Presented by. Books Forward.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
“Imagine a Day Without Water” with Big Ugly Brewing on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Owner of Big Ugly Brewing, Shaun Childers and Laura Tworek from askHRgreen.org share information about ways we can help keep waterways clean and the annual “Imagine a Day without Water” awareness event on Thursday, Oct. 20. For more information, visit askHRgreen.org/withoutwater.
Making your smile shine with Power Swabs on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle Expert Courtney Perna joins Coast Live to discuss how you can save 40 percent on teeth whitening with Power Swabs to make your smile shine!
Virginia sees 1,274 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 7,326 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,107,801 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,047 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,012 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Gov. Youngkin Announces $10 Million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for All of the Above Energy and Nuclear Advancement
NORTON, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced $5 million of this funding will advance the goal laid out in the recently released “all-of-the-above” Virginia Energy Plan, to grow Virginia’s nuclear energy industry by establishing a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub (Hub). These funds will also include grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR) technology, funding for nuclear workforce development, and additional money for SMR site exploration, including in Southwest Virginia.
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces Sanibel Causeway reopening to residents after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference that the Sanibel Causeway has reopened to residents of the cutoff island. This was 10 days ahead of the original date set by the Florida Department of Transportation and two days ahead of the revised date of Oct. 21, 2022.
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Social Security cost-of-living increase to affect more than 1.2 million Virginians
The United States Social Security Administration announced Thursday an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for seniors in 2023. According to a press release, the COLA will increase Social Security for more than 1.2 million Virginians. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia released a statement about the COLA increase. “This increase in...
Southwest Virginia energy park will bring alternative and nuclear energy to old coal mining land
So what the heck is going on in Southwest Virginia?. One day your resident columnist is writing yet another column wringing his hands about the lack of energy research taking place in Southwest Virginia. The next thing you know, the governor is making not one but two announcements about something called the Energy DELTA Lab that will do just that.
Law enforcement, auto shops crack down on catalytic converter thefts by offering free spray paint
Catalytic converter thieves are busy in Central Virginia, and now law enforcement agencies are hoping paint will stop them in their tracks.
JMU named one of the best in Virginia
James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
Kids' costume fashion show with Harygul's Halloween Superstore on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — D Nachnani, owner of Harygul's Halloween Superstore, joins Coast Live to preview a collection of costumes and accessories for kids this Halloween!. Harygul's Halloween “Too Cute To Spook” kids costume contest at Pembroke Square on Saturday, October 23rd from 11 am- 2 pm.
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator
Virginia should give a single state agency the power to regulate most gambling, according to a new report that found splitting those duties among multiple agencies is creating oversight and enforcement gaps in a rapidly expanding industry. Nonpartisan policy analysts also determined a casino in Petersburg would be viable, while leaving it to the General […] The post Report: Virginia Lottery should be state’s primary gambling regulator appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Man sentenced for drug trafficking in Hampton Roads, other states
According to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office, 53-year-old Joel Duran was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.
