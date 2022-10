South Milwaukee was from from alone in these anonymous hoaxes this morning. Check out coverage from TMJ4 and WISN. Parents in South Milwaukee received this message …. At 9:40 a.m. all Standard Response Protocol measures were lifted at the High School, Middle School and Rawson Elementary School. Students were not deemed to be in any danger, and the report of a threat to the campus was found to be a hoax. Police will continue a heightened presence at all District schools throughout the day.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO