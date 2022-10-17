Read full article on original website
‘What is wrong with this state?’ Video shows stunned Floridians arrested for voting
When police went to arrest Tony Patterson outside his Tampa home in August, he couldn’t believe the reason. “What is wrong with this state, man?” Patterson protested as he was being escorted to a police car in handcuffs. “Voter fraud? Y’all said anybody with a felony could vote, man.”
Weed will soon be sold at some Florida gas stations — a new step in popularizing Mary Jane
Ganja could soon be coming to a Florida gas station near you — in a new initiative to bring the hotly debated psychoactive flower buds to a larger audience. No, Florida has not fully legalized marijuana and it remains illegal on the federal level. However, Green Thumb Industries Inc., a U.S. cannabis producer, is partnering with Circle K gas stations to start selling licensed marijuana products to registered cardholders in 2023.
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Michigan Bridge Card and How Can You Apply For Benefits?
In Michigan, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the state’s Food Assistance Program and is overseen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Michigan’s SNAP program provides temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients are issued a specific amount each month via the Michigan Bridge Card, which can only be used to pay for authorized food items at participating locations.
Snake discovered on United flight from Florida to New Jersey
A snake was discovered Monday on board a United Airlines passenger flight from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed from the plane by airport staff after the flight landed in Newark. United confirmed to CBS News that after "being alerted" to the presence of the snake by passengers, the crew "called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation." It's unclear exactly when the snake was spotted.
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
Long-running popular Kentucky TV show is getting a new host next year
Kentucky Educational Television announced on Tuesday that a new host is coming for one of its long-running and most popular shows, “Kentucky Life.”. Chip Polston, who has been a frequent on-air volunteer during pledge drives for the Kentucky public television network, will join the show when it kicks off its 28th season in January 2023.
