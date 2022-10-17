A snake was discovered Monday on board a United Airlines passenger flight from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed from the plane by airport staff after the flight landed in Newark. United confirmed to CBS News that after "being alerted" to the presence of the snake by passengers, the crew "called the appropriate authorities to take care of the situation." It's unclear exactly when the snake was spotted.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO