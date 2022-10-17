ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Tuesday, October 18

By Lucy Buglass
On TV tonight, The Great British Bake Off continues with its first ever Halloween Week, rugby league legend Rob Burrow opens up about living with Motor Neurone Disease in a new documentary, Martin Lewis continues to give money advice, and as ever we have a film and boxset recommendation for you too.

  • Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great British Bake Off , 8pm, Channel 4

The fear factor has increased for Bake Off ’s first-ever Halloween Week, but some bakers have definitely got into the ‘spirit’ with their outfits and excessive use of eyeliner! For the sinister Signature, they’re tasked with making a decorated apple cake, while the terrifying Technical is reliant on texture.

Finally, in the spine-chilling Showstopper, they have to create piñata-style hanging lanterns containing sweet treats. You probably won’t be surprised to hear that the devilish duo of Prue and Paul take a scary amount of pleasure in whacking the offerings open with a rolling pin! But who will miss a ‘trick’ and go home and who’s in for a ‘treat’ when they are named Star Baker?!

★★★★ CC

Rob Burrow: Living with Motor Neurone Disease , 7pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wxbJ_0icsrqL600

Rob Burrow stars in new BBC documentary. (Image credit: BBC)

In 2019, rugby league legend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and given two years to live. This documentary takes a look at how he’s coping with the cruel disease, which has rapidly robbed him of his ability to walk and speak.

The Burrows are trying to stay as normal as possible, and cameras capture them making pizzas and watching a school sports day, but there are also tough times, including a visit to Rob’s consultant. Throughout it all, though, Rob doesn’t seem to stop smiling, and the film is a testament both to his positivity, as well as the love of his extraordinary family.

★★★★★ HD

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live , 8pm, ITV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMFI8_0icsrqL600

Martin Lewis and Angelica Bell are back. (Image credit: ITV)

The AA used to advertise themselves as the fourth emergency service but it’s a role Martin Lewis seems to have increasingly taken on as prices have spiked and inflation has soared. As winter gets its coat on, Martin’s advice on how to prepare for the coming months is more necessary than ever. There’s the Big Briefing as usual, plus his News You Can Use rundown, but the standout remains Martin’s command of facts and figures as he answers viewers’ questions on the fly.

★★★★ SM

Mercury Prize 2022 , 9pm, BBC Four

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yn0HZ_0icsrqL600

The Mercury Prize statue. (Image credit: BBC)

Rescheduled from 8 September following the death of the Queen, the Album of the Year event takes place tonight at Hammersmith Apollo in west London. The shortlisted albums include Harry Styles's best-seller Harry’s House , Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under , Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler’s For All Our Days That Tear the Heart , Little Simz’ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Versailles , BBC iPlayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HKes_0icsrqL600

Versailles is on BBC iPlayer. (Image credit: Canal +/ BBC)

If there’s a Bridgerton -shaped hole in your viewing, try this drama which formerly aired on BBC2. It follows ‘Sun King’ Louis XIV’s elaborate plan to base his court at Versailles, complete with a new palace. ‘A king without a castle is no king at all,’ his late mother warns Louis in a feverish dream. His ministers are aghast at being stuck in a ‘backwater’, not least because there’s always someone planning to kill Louis. You’ll have to concentrate at first as lots of the men look quite similar (a bit like the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz , which was obviously a look in 17th-century France) but thankfully George Blagden and Alexander Vlahos stand out as Louis and his brother Philippe.

★★★★ JP

Best film to watch on TV tonight

My Man Godfrey , 11am, Film4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8sqo_0icsrqL600

My Man Godfrey lead stars William Powell and Carole Lombard. (Image credit: Film4)

Screwball comedy is always with us — see the recent George Clooney/Julia Roberts film Ticket to Paradise — but its absolute heyday was in the 1930s, when William Powell and Carole Lombard were the king and queen of zippy, witty delivery. Both get plenty of opportunity to show what they can do in this classic about a spoiled rich socialite (Lombard) hiring a homeless man (Powell) as her butler and falling for him. Effortless magic from the stars who strike sparks off each other – they’d once been husband and wife in real life.

★★★★★ SM

Live Sport

  • Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland (Kick-off 8.00pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30 pm, BBC One

Emmerdale , 7:30 pm, ITV

Hollyoaks , 6.30 pm, C4

Home and Away , 1:45pm, Channel 5

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Great British Bake Off to get into the Halloween spirit with a variety of seasonal, spooky bakes!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

