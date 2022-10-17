ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Williams headed to restricted free agency

 2 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: No rookie extension deals for Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington or Boston’s Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Cam Johnson, Grant Williams headline players headed to NBA restricted free agency nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/17/cam…9:04 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

As I noted earlier this summer, really hard for teams to lose on rookie extensions in the projected upcoming cap environment. Surprised Cam Johnson, Grant Williams and P.J. Washington didn’t get done.

theathletic.com/3448724/2022/0…7:26 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

The Celtics and Grant Williams were not able to reach an extension by the 6 pm deadline, sources tell @The Athletic. The two sides made progress over the past few days in negotiations, but were not able to come to an agreement. – 6:02 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Grant Williams did not agree to contract extension with the #Celtics before 6pm ET deadline tonight a league source confirmed to MassLive. He’ll be restricted free agent this summer: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…6:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

No rookie extension deals for Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington or Boston’s Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. – 6:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With just over three hours until the rookie scale extension deadline, the Boston Celtics and Grant Williams remain far apart on an extension, a league source tells @celticsblog.

Both sides will continue to discuss potential deals, but at this time an extension appears unlikely. – 2:48 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):

De’Andre Hunter

Jaxson Hayes

Rui Hachimura

Cameron Johnson

P.J. Washington

Matisse Thybulle

Grant Williams

Darius Bazley

Nassir Little

Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM

Bobby Manning: I never thought it made sense for Grant Williams or #Celtics to sign extension. Boston has RFA rights and probably was never getting an extension discount after a big year. Grant can try to repeat 40% 3PT shooting, elite defensive versatility, win a starting job & become 20M AAV. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / October 17, 2022

John Karalis: Source tells me it does not appear an extension will get done with Grant Williams today -via Twitter @John_Karalis / October 17, 2022

Keith Smith: I think Brandon Clarke’s deal is a really great value for Memphis, especially where the cap is going. $13M AAV is basically MLE money in a couple of years. It also sets a floor for Grant Williams, who I think is a bit more valuable than Clarke is. Deadline is <24 hours away. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 16, 2022

