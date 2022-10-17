ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaxson Hayes to become restricted free agent next summer

By HoopsHype
Christian Clark: The Pelicans and Jaxson Hayes were unable to come to a rookie extension agreement, a league source said. Both sides have decided to wait until the end of the season to work through the process. Hayes a RFA next summer.

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):

De’Andre Hunter

Jaxson Hayes

Rui Hachimura

Cameron Johnson

P.J. Washington

Matisse Thybulle

Grant Williams

Darius Bazley

Nassir Little

Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum are all listed on DraftKings’ NBA Odds for Most Improved.

But there’s no Trey Murphy.

After watching him ball out in preseason, Trigga is about to turn plenty of heads. #BookIt https://t.co/6XPjswOfgr pic.twitter.com/KV6PuqP8nH9:03 AM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, Devonte Graham and Jaxson Hayes jumped out of their seats after this Dyson Daniels block! pic.twitter.com/FNXd3ckUIB10:25 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Before going to the end of his bench just now, Willie Green rolled with a 10-man rotation. And they all showed that they deserve regular season minutes — but it didn’t include Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes or Willy Hernangomez.

Pelicans are deep DEEP. – 10:10 PM

Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says they didn’t see when the injury to Jaxson Hayes happened. Said he hopes it’s a 2-4 week thing where they can re-evaluate. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 9, 2022

Will Guillory: Jaxson Hayes suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow during last night’s preseason game against Detroit, per the Pelicans. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / October 8, 2022

