Jaxson Hayes to become restricted free agent next summer
Christian Clark: The Pelicans and Jaxson Hayes were unable to come to a rookie extension agreement, a league source said. Both sides have decided to wait until the end of the season to work through the process. Hayes a RFA next summer.
The Pelicans and Jaxson Hayes were unable to come to a rookie extension agreement, a league source said. Both sides have decided to wait until the end of the season to work through the process. Hayes a RFA next summer. – 6:00 PM
Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):
De’Andre Hunter
Jaxson Hayes
Rui Hachimura
Cameron Johnson
P.J. Washington
Matisse Thybulle
Grant Williams
Darius Bazley
Nassir Little
Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum are all listed on DraftKings’ NBA Odds for Most Improved.
But there’s no Trey Murphy.
After watching him ball out in preseason, Trigga is about to turn plenty of heads. #BookIt https://t.co/6XPjswOfgr pic.twitter.com/KV6PuqP8nH – 9:03 AM
Herb Jones, Zion Williamson, Devonte Graham and Jaxson Hayes jumped out of their seats after this Dyson Daniels block! pic.twitter.com/FNXd3ckUIB – 10:25 PM
Before going to the end of his bench just now, Willie Green rolled with a 10-man rotation. And they all showed that they deserve regular season minutes — but it didn’t include Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes or Willy Hernangomez.
Pelicans are deep DEEP. – 10:10 PM
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says they didn’t see when the injury to Jaxson Hayes happened. Said he hopes it’s a 2-4 week thing where they can re-evaluate. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 9, 2022
Will Guillory: Jaxson Hayes suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow during last night’s preseason game against Detroit, per the Pelicans. He’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / October 8, 2022
