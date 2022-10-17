ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Matisse Thybulle heads to free agency next summer

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCxU7_0icsr81j00

Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle do not reach deal on rookie-scale extension by the deadline and he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

A league source confirms that Matisse Thybulle and the #Sixers did not reach a deal for a rookie-scale extension. The guard will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the season. @Chris Haynes was first to report the news. – 6:11 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle do not reach deal on rookie-scale extension by the deadline and he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:03 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):

De’Andre Hunter

Jaxson Hayes

Rui Hachimura

Cameron Johnson

P.J. Washington

Matisse Thybulle

Grant Williams

Darius Bazley

Nassir Little

Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Contract extension for Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:53 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Contract extension for #Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Matisse Thybulle working on shooting and coordination at practice today. pic.twitter.com/zA0fr5EZib1:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skgq2_0icsr81j00

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Sixers, Matisse Thybulle engaged in extension talks

sportando.basketball/en/sixers-mati…2:39 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

With deadline looming, Philadelphia 76ers and representatives for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle have recently engaged in brief dicussions on a potential rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-matiss…6:42 PM

The Philadelphia 76ers have recently held brief conversations on the possibility of a rookie-scale contract extension for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 15, 2022

Lauren Rosen: Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on @Matisse Thybulle’s 3-5 3fg at Cleveland: “I’m super proud because he’s put the time in and put the work in, and having the mentality to let it fly. It’s real growth. He puts the time in. He’s confident. He lets it fly, & he was rewarded for that.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 12, 2022

Embiid on Thybulle “I’m so proud of him. So far, you can tell he’s put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. Obviously, he needs to keep going when it matters, but he’s made a lot of improvement and that’s what we want. That’s what we want from everybody on this team and he’s been doing an amazing job.” -via Sixers Wire / September 30, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron hugged Draymond Green in the middle of losing to the Warriors and NBA fans ripped them

We know LeBron James and Draymond Green are buddies, even after some of the things they’ve been through. But in the middle of a regular-season game, particularly the season-opener in which Bron’s Los Angeles Lakers got destroyed by Green’s Golden State Warriors in a 123-109 loss … would they really hug each other in the middle of the game?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia 76ers, Matisse Thybulle Fail to Agree on Extension

The Philadelphia 76ers and swingman Matisse Thybulle have failed to come to a rookie scale contract extension. The soon to be 4th-year player will finish out his rookie deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and become a restricted free agent once the season ends. Thybulle is projected to be primarily a bench piece due to the Sixers’ addition of P.J. Tucker in the offseason. The Sixers and Matisse Thybulle did engage in contract talks at some point today, but they did not come to an agreement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

KZ Okpala starting at power forward in Sacramento's Wednesday lineup

Sacramento Kings forward KZ Okpala is starting in Wednesday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Okpala will make the start at the four with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Okpala to produce 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nassir Little signs extension with Portland Trailblazers

Former first-round pickNassir Little is staying in Portland. Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Trail Blazers and Little have agreed to a four-year extension worth $28M per multiple reports. Little was entering the final year of his rookie deal with Portland and has now agreed to stay with the franchise. Coming off a shoulder injury that cut his 2021-22 season short, Little is back this year and was battling Josh Hart for the starting small forward spot. Little lost out on that spot but will be a big part of the team’s rotation this year. Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022 The 22-year-old Little has averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game through 138 career games so far. He’s shooting 45.5 percent from the field including 31.7 percent from the three-point line. The Blazers are on the road in Sacramento to open the season on Wednesday night.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis starting in Wednesday's clash with Pacers

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porzingis will start Wednesday's season opener. He is joined in the first five by Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, and Kyle Kuzma. Our models expect Porzingis to play 32.9 minutes against the Pacers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy