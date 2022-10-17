Matisse Thybulle heads to free agency next summer

Chris Haynes: Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle do not reach deal on rookie-scale extension by the deadline and he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

A league source confirms that Matisse Thybulle and the #Sixers did not reach a deal for a rookie-scale extension. The guard will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the season. @Chris Haynes was first to report the news. – 6:11 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle do not reach deal on rookie-scale extension by the deadline and he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:03 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Contract extension for #Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Matisse Thybulle working on shooting and coordination at practice today. pic.twitter.com/zA0fr5EZib – 1:07 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Sixers, Matisse Thybulle engaged in extension talks

sportando.basketball/en/sixers-mati… – 2:39 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

With deadline looming, Philadelphia 76ers and representatives for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle have recently engaged in brief dicussions on a potential rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-matiss… – 6:42 PM

The Philadelphia 76ers have recently held brief conversations on the possibility of a rookie-scale contract extension for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 15, 2022

Lauren Rosen: Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on @Matisse Thybulle’s 3-5 3fg at Cleveland: “I’m super proud because he’s put the time in and put the work in, and having the mentality to let it fly. It’s real growth. He puts the time in. He’s confident. He lets it fly, & he was rewarded for that.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 12, 2022

Embiid on Thybulle “I’m so proud of him. So far, you can tell he’s put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. Obviously, he needs to keep going when it matters, but he’s made a lot of improvement and that’s what we want. That’s what we want from everybody on this team and he’s been doing an amazing job.” -via Sixers Wire / September 30, 2022