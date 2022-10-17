Read full article on original website
Mai’s Restaurant, Darkoo’s Chicken Shack closed in Old East Dallas
Mai’s Restaurant, a favorite Vietnamese eatery in our neighborhood, has quietly closed. We’ve known something has been wrong for a while. There’s been chatter on social media. The lights are off inside. No one is ever there. No one answers the phone. But the owners typically take...
Neighbors talk streets, parks, zoning at District 14 town hall
Residents in District 14 met with Dallas City Council member Paul Ridley to talk about the state of the district. Ridley began the Oct. 17 meting by highlighting a few initiatives and programs enabled through the budget, which was recently passed by the city council. The tax rate was lowered...
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
Little Forest Hills home included in AIA Dallas home tour
An East Dallas home is among eight included in the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes this year. The home, on San Leandro Drive in Little Forest Hills, is just over 2,000 square feet. It was designed by Domi Works LLC. Here’s how the home is described:. This modern family...
Demolitions make way for Alamo Manhattan’s second Bishop Arts phase
The former sites of the Local Oak restaurant and Ten Bells Tavern were demolished recently to make way for the second phase of Alamo Manhattan’s Bishop Arts development. The Dallas-based developer built phase one of Victor Prosper, on the northwest and southwest corners of Zang at West Davis, in 2018 after receiving $11.5 million in TIF funding from the City of Dallas. The company also received $1.5 million to build the streetcar plaza.
Dallas Animal Services provides update on coyote management plan
The City of Dallas is working to educate residents about coyotes and is considering a no-feeding ordinance. Dallas Animal Services and the city’s urban biologist briefed the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee on Monday about its coyote management plan. Right now, DAS is working on an interactive...
Dallas is one of the best places for coworking spaces, according to study
As the look of work continues to change, it may come as no surprise that Dallas ranks high for the number of spaces for flexible work across the nation. Dallas-Fort Worth breaks through the top ten metropolitan areas with coworking spaces at No. 5, according to a new study from Coworking Cafe. These flexible spaces are typically used by freelancers, startups and technology companies as remote workers share a community hub with others to get their assignments done, rent office space or hold conferences.
Support Mockingbird Elementary by enjoying a carnival
Mockingbird Elementary will hold its annual family-friendly carnival this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The carnival is Mockingbird’s second-largest annual fundraiser. It includes rides, games, a petting zoo, pony rides and food trucks, all which must be paid for with tickets. Tickets are $1, but they are sold in packs of 10. Wristbands are available for $25 and provide unlimited access to games and rides, but food must still be paid for through tickets.
#IfThenSheCan ambassadors visit Dallas Arboretum to promote women in STEM
This Saturday, 25 ambassadors for the #IfThenSheCan exhibit on display at the Dallas Arboretum will visit statues based off of themselves. The #IfThenSheCan exhibit features 3D-printed statues of contemporary women who have contributed to the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The 25 women will stand next to the statues that depict them from noon to 4 p.m. and visit with guests about their work. If you have ever wanted to learn about a day in the life of a rocket scientist, or ask an entomologist how she avoids being stung by the bugs she studies, Saturday is the perfect opportunity.
