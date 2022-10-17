Read full article on original website
Bill Talbott
3d ago
Crime in America is cultural. Some cultures see crime only in terms of apprehended..not apprehended...rather than an issue of moral ethical right or wrong. Some see prison time as a rite of manhood and street "cred". Police and prosecutors alone can never fix it.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WJLA
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna contained...
Franklin News Post
'Children will die,' trans advocate tells state board regarding model policies
When Oliver Lesher’s family in Chesterfield County discovered he was transgender, his grandmother condemned him and it caused ruptures in family relationships that resulted in him being asked to leave home. “Overnight, I lost everything,” Lesher told the State Board of Education Thursday. Despite being thrown out, Lesher...
Norfolk commonwealth's attorney voices concern over Youngkin's 'Operation Bold Blue Line'
NORFOLK, Va. — New plans to tackle crime at the state level are getting scrutiny here in Norfolk. "Operation Bold Blue Line" is a new safety initiative by Gov. Glenn Younkin’s administration to tackle violent crime across Virginia. State officials announced the plan at a press conference in Norfolk on Monday.
NBC Washington
176K Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place
Just weeks before the midterm elections, 176,000 notices were sent to voters in Virginia containing incorrect information about where to vote. The Virginia Department of Elections says it mailed more than 6 million notices to all registered voters. But some information was missing on mailers sent to Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket,...
Virginia schools superintendent wants another delay in revising history standards
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wants to push back when the Board of Education votes on changes to state standards for history and social science, the second time the Youngkin appointee asked for a delay in the process.
WHSV
Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime. Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet....
virginiamercury.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
cbs17
New Virginia law will allow people to register, vote at polls this year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, people can register and vote on the same day — even on Election Day. The new law is meant to break barriers...
Virginia Beach forms cannabis task force
The task force's job will be to review all cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city.
7 candidates are running for Newport News City Council seats
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Several people are running for a chance to serve on Newport News City Council. Three seats. Seven candidates. That’s the situation for Newport News City Council. No incumbents are running, which means a new face will fill every seat. School board member John Eley...
WSLS
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
Washington Examiner
Suzanne Youngkin hits trail for Virginia GOP women
Virginia’s first lady Suzanne Youngkin has expanded her participation in campaign politics, stumping for Republican women running for office in the midterm elections as speculation rises that her husband, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), is eyeing a 2024 presidential bid. Suzanne Youngkin is scheduled to be in Virginia Beach on...
Prosecutors: Inmate beat prison guard Matthew Tidman in attempt to return to Virginia
WOBURN — A Virginia man serving a life sentence for murder in a Massachusetts prison said he assaulted a corrections officer in an attempt to return to his home state, prosecutors alleged at the man’s arraignment Thursday. Roy Booth Jr., 40, is accused of beating Matthew Tidman of Leominster several times with a metal bar Aug. 31, while Tidman was on duty in the medium-security section of the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. ...
‘Enough fentanyl to kill millions’: Drug trafficker sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to transporting large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced to over 11 years in prison.
How Gov. Youngkin's new plan hopes to reduce violent crime across Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin introduced his plan, called Operation Bold Blue Line, to help reduce violent crime in Virginia at an event in Norfolk.
Comments / 3